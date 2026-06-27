Transfer news and rumours: Hull 'closing in' on €20m deal, ex-Man United striker reunites with Ten Hag

By Ben Sully | 27 Jun 2026 21:33 , Last updated: 27 Jun 2026 21:35

Hull City are reportedly on the verge of signing attacker Gabriel Mec from Brazilian side Gremio.

According to journalist Fabio Vargas, Hull have reached an advanced stage in talks with Gremio over a €20m (£17.3m) transfer

The proposed deal would see the Tigers pay a guaranteed €17m (14.7m) fee, plus a further €3m (£2.6m) in add-ons.

Mec would strengthen Sergej Jakirovic's attacking options ahead of Hull's first Premier League campaign in 10 years.

The teenager is a versatile attacker who is capable of playing as a number 10 and as a winger on either flank.

The Gremio academy product looks set to leave the Brazilian club after netting three goals and providing two assists in 30 senior appearances.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Weghorst reunites with Ten Hag

Meanwhile, former Manchester United forward Wout Weghorst has reunited with Erik ten Hag at Twente.

In a statement on Saturday, Ajax confirmed Weghorst will leave the club at the end of his contract.

Weghorst departs after scoring 20 goals in 65 competitive appearances across two years with the Eredivisie giants.

Ajax also revealed that Weghorst will continue his career with fellow Dutch side Twente.

That will see Weghorst link back up with Ten Hag, who has recently started his new job as Twente's sporting director.

The pair previously worked together when Weghorst spent the second half of the 2022-23 season on loan at Man United.

© Imago / IMAGO / Revierfoto

Koke faces MLS transfer decision

Elsewhere, MLS side Atlanta United have reportedly registered their interest in Atletico Madrid captain Koke.

The 34-year-old has spent his entire career with Los Colchoneros, making 740 competitive appearances over 17 years in the first-team setup.

Koke has etched his name in Atleti history, having helped the club win multiple honours, including two La Liga titles, two Europa League trophies, and a Copa del Rey.

Atletico supporters will want Koke to play a role in their efforts to win more silverware in the seasons to come, but there appears to be some doubt as to whether he will still be with the club next season.

That is because Matteo Morretto is reporting that the MLS side Atlanta have enquired about the midfielder’s availability.

Atlanta are trying their best to convince Koke to follow in Antoine Griezmann’s footsteps by swapping Atletico for a new challenge in the USA.

Atletico are content to let Koke make the final decision as a sign of the great respect between the club and one of its legendary figures.