Sunderland transfer news: Black Cats 'rivalling' three Premier League rivals for £25m Championship striker

By Carter White | 16 Jun 2026 14:00

Sunderland have reportedly joined three other Premier League clubs in the race for Birmingham City striker Jay Stansfield.

The Black Cats are in line for another busy summer transfer window after qualifying for the Europa League in 2025-26, meaning that Regis Le Bris's squad will need to be deep and laden with quality next term.

Sunderland have supposedly taken an interest in a Bayer Leverkusen youngster this month, but face stiff competition from Premier League champions Arsenal for the signature of the Bosnia-Herzegovina international.

For only the second time in their history, the North-East giants will turn out in European competition next season, rubbing shoulders with the likes of Italian behemoths Juventus in the Europa League.

As well as a staggering seventh-placed finish in the Premier League on their long-awaited return, Sunderland also secured back-to-back derby victories over local rivals Newcastle United in the top flight.

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Sunderland join Everton, Ipswich in Stansfield hunt

According to SportsBoom, Sunderland have joined a number of other Premier League clubs in pursuit of a top-end Championship striker, who recently starred for the England Under-21s in 2025.

The report claims that the Black Cats are interested in securing the services of Birmingham hero Stansfield, with the Stadium of Light club looking for competition and support for forward Brian Brobbey.

It is understood that Blues do not want to sell the poster boy of their new project in the Second City and would not even contemplate an offer below £25m for the talents of the 23-year-old Englishman.

Whilst no official bids have been submitted for the player at present, it is expected that advances will soon be made for Stansfield after Birmingham failed to earn promotion to the Premier League last season.

As well as Le Bris's men, Ipswich Town, Hull City and Everton are all keen on bringing the forward into their respective Premier League setups ahead of the upcoming top-flight 2026-27 campaign.

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Is Stansfield ready for the step up?

With a contract at Birmingham until the summer of 2031, Stansfield is the star name of the club's new era under American owners Knighthead, who splashed the clash to permanently sign the youngster in 2024.

Breaking the League One transfer record, the attacker arrived at St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park for an initial £15m in the summer of 2024, blowing the previous third-tier figure out of the water.

Ten goals in 44 Championship appearances last season does not get pulses racing if you support a Premier League side in the hunt for Stansfield, however, it must be said that he played a large portion of the campaign in a deeper attacking role.