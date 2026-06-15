Sunderland summer transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for the Black Cats in 2026 window

By Calum Burrowes | 15 Jun 2026 12:10 , Last updated: 15 Jun 2026 12:11

Sunderland's 2025-26 season marked their return to the Premier League after nearly a decade away, having secured promotion from the Championship via the playoffs just over a year earlier.

Their first summer back in the top flight saw Regis Le Bris's side spend a record £161 million on 15 new signings, the highest transfer outlay ever recorded by a newly-promoted club.

Fast forward 12 months and 38 league matches, and those additions proved their worth as the Black Cats finished seventh with 54 points.

That impressive campaign has secured European football for the first time in years, with Sunderland qualifying for the Europa League.

As a result, another important summer lies ahead as the club look to strengthen their squad and cope with the demands of a significantly busier schedule.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Sunderland's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 summer transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

Sunderland confirmed transfers in: Summer 2026

No deals yet!

Sunderland confirmed transfers out: Summer 2026

Dennis Cirkin (LB | Free Agent)

Niall Huggins (RB | Free Agent)

Lutsharel Geertruida (RB | Free Agent)

Dan Neil (MF | Free Agent)

Bertrand Traore (RW | Free Agent)

Sunderland net spend: Summer 2026

Sunderland total spend summer 2026: £0m

Sunderland total income summer 2026: £0m

Sunderland net spend summer 2026: £0m

Latest Sunderland transfer rumours for summer 2026

In

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Kerim Alajbegovic (Red Bull Salzburg)

Michael Parker (Orgrtye IS)

Arthur Avom (FC Lorient)

Enzo Boyomo (CA Osasuna)

Soufiane El-Faouzi (FC Schalke 04)

Costinha (Olympiacos Piraeus)

Rumarn Burrell (Queens Park Rangers)

Sergio Arribas (UD Almeria)

Out

© Imago / Every Second Media

Milan Aleksic (FK Partizan Belgrade)

Habib Diarra (Galatasaray)

Granit Zhaka (Manchester United)

Enzo Le Fee (Liverpool, Arsenal)

Noah Sadiki (Chelsea)

Brian Brobbey (Bayern Munich)

Chemsdine Talbi (Aston Villa, Newcastle)

You can find a complete list of the latest Sunderland transfer rumours by clicking here

When does the 2026 summer transfer window open and close?

The summer transfer window opened on Monday, June 15 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first day of September.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 summer transfer window falls on Tuesday, September 1, with the window closing at 11pm GMT.