Preview: IFK Goteborg vs Levadia Tallinn - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 20 Jul 2026 11:06 , Last updated: 20 Jul 2026 11:20

Swedish side IFK Goteborg begin their Conference League campaign on Tuesday evening when they welcome Levadia Tallinn to Gamla Ullevi for the first leg of their second qualifying-round tie.

Stefan Billborn's side secured their place in the second qualifying round after finishing fourth in last season's Allsvenskan, while the Estonian visitors cruised through the opening round by defeating Caernarfon Town 10-0 on aggregate.

Match preview

IFK Goteborg are one of Sweden's most decorated clubs, having won 18 league titles and eight Svenska Cupen trophies, with only one club , Malmo, boasting a better record in either competition.

However, recent years have seen the club fall away from the top end of Swedish football, making this their first European campaign since 2020, when they qualified for the Europa League after lifting the Svenska Cupen the previous season.

Billborn guided the Angels to fourth place last year with a record of 16 wins, three draws and 11 defeats, securing a first-ever appearance in Conference League qualifying.

Despite last season's success, their domestic form this year has been far less encouraging this time around.

Goteborg currently sit 13th in the Allsvenskan table, just three points above the relegation zone after winning only three of their opening 13 league matches.

Following successive 13th-placed finishes in 2023 and 2024, last season's top-four finish suggested the club had turned a corner, but their performances so far in 2026 indicate they still have plenty of work to do.

Defensive frailties have played a major part in those struggles, with only one side conceding more than their 29 league goals this season.

With that said, Friday's 2-1 victory over Brommapojkarna gave Billborn's side a welcome confidence boost, ending a run of league matches without a win stretching back to May.

© Imago

Levadia Tallinn, meanwhile, arrive in West Sweden enjoying an outstanding campaign in both domestic and European competition.

Vjatseslav Zahovaiko's side have won 14 of their opening 19 Meistriliiga matches, drawing four and losing only once to establish a commanding 10-point lead over Flora at the top of the table.

Despite only being founded 27 years ago, the Green-Whites are chasing a 12th Estonian league title after falling just three points short of first place last season.

After settling for Conference League qualification, Levadia have made an emphatic start by recording the biggest aggregate victory of the opening qualifying round.

They defeated Caernarfon Town 5-0 in both legs to progress with a remarkable 10-0 aggregate scoreline to their name, with striker Bubacarr Tambedou scoring and assisting in each match.

Tuesday's meeting will unsurprisingly be the first competitive encounter between the two clubs, with the winners progressing to the third qualifying round and closer to the league phase of the competition.

IFK Goteborg Swedish Allsvenskan form:

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Levadia Tallinn Conference League form:

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Levadia Tallinn form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago

Having won just one of their three league matches since the mid-season break, Billborn may consider making changes in an attempt to give his side a stronger platform for their European return.

The hosts remain without Arbnor Mucolli and Jonathan Rasheed, who continue to recover from cruciate ligament and broken ankle injuries respectively.

Filip Ottosson was forced off after just 27 minutes during Friday's victory over Brommapojkarna and remains a doubt, with Oliver Mansson the leading candidate to replace him in midfield.

Sebastian Clemmensen came off the bench to score the winning goal in that match and could now earn a place in the starting lineup.

Levadia appear to have emerged from their dominant victory over Caernarfon without any fresh injury concerns, although Zahovaiko may still rotate his squad with this being only their third match in almost two months.

Enock Otoo and Joao Pedro have both scored twice during Conference League qualifying and are expected to retain their places in attack.

Midfielder Mihkel Ainsalu has contributed two goals and two assists across the opening two qualifying matches and is once again expected to start in the middle of the park.

IFK Goteborg possible starting lineup:

Bishesari; Jallow, Yeboah, Erlingmark, Tolf; Mansson, Kruse; Wiberg, Heintz, Clemmensen; Fenger

Levadia Tallinn possible starting lineup:

Vallner; Liivak, Iboro, Nwankwo, Saliste; Pedro, Peetson, Ainsalu; Gabriel, Tambedou, Otoo

We say: IFK Goteborg 3-1 Levadia Tallinn

With plenty at stake heading into the second leg, both sides will be eager to establish an early advantage.

Although IFK Goteborg have endured a difficult domestic campaign so far this season, we expect the Swedish side to mark their return to European football with a convincing first-leg victory before heading to the northern shores of Estonia with one foot in the final qualifying round.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.