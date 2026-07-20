Chelsea transfer news: Who is Gabriel Bontempo? Blues 'monitoring' new South American talent

By Darren Plant | 20 Jul 2026 11:00

Chelsea have reportedly identified Santos midfielder Gabriel Bontempo as a potential summer transfer target.

The Blues are currently on the verge of finalising a £117m deal for Aston Villa forward Morgan Rogers, who will undergo a medical on Monday.

Should that transfer go through as anticipated, it would add to Marco Palestra, Geovany Quenda and Emanuel Emegha all being brought into Xabi Alonso's squad for 2026-27.

However, as has been the case through BlueCo's ownership, Chelsea continued to be credited as admirers in younger talent from South America.

According to RTI Esporte, a new name has been added to their shortlist of possible acquisitions.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Who is Gabriel Bontempo?

The report alleges that BlueCo view Bontempo as someone who fits the profile of player who they would like to sign.

As has occurred in the past, BlueCo may look to sign the 21-year-old and loan him to Strasbourg.

Bontempo has progressed through the Santos academy setup to establish himself as a key player for the Brazilian side.

A total of seven goals and five assists have been contributed from 65 appearances, with Bontempo viewed as someone who can play across a number of roles across midfield.

Although he started 2026 in a central role, Bontempo has largely been used as a right winger in recent months.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Is a deal for Bontempo likely?

Bontempo's release clause is said to be set at £86.5m, a fee that Chelsea or other interested clubs would not pay.

Furthermore, he is tied to Santos until the end of 2023, leaving the club in a strong position to demand their asking price.

At this point in time, a potential fee has not been suggested, but Santos chiefs are unlikely to be in any rush to cash in on Bontempo when they sit in 15th position in the Brasileiro table, just one point above the relegation zone.