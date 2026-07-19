Chelsea transfer news: Blues hold 'formal talks' to sign £55m Arsenal target

By Saikat Mandal | 19 Jul 2026 14:04

Chelsea have reportedly held formal talks to sign Crystal Palace defender Maxence Lacroix during the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old replaced William Saliba during France's defeat to Spain at the 2026 World Cup, but attention has now turned to his club future.

Lacroix joined Crystal Palace in the summer of 2024 and quickly established himself as a key player, making 98 appearances and scoring four goals.

The French defender remains under contract at Selhurst Park until 2029, but a number of Europe's top clubs are reportedly keen to prise him away.

Chelsea hold advantage in Maxence Lacroix chase?

© Iconsport / SPI

Chelsea have been linked with a move for the former VfL Wolfsburg centre-back, and they now appear to be stepping up their pursuit.

Xabi Alonso is keen to add greater height and physicality to his defence, with Lacroix fitting that profile perfectly.

According to Ben Jacobs, the Blues have already held formal talks with Crystal Palace over a deal for the Frenchman, who is valued at around £55m.

Earlier this summer, Jan Paul van Hecke joined Tottenham Hotspur for a similar fee, and that transfer is reportedly being used as a benchmark in Palace's valuation of Lacroix.

Chelsea could face strong competition from Premier League champions Arsenal, although the Gunners have yet to make a formal approach.

Do Arsenal need Maxence Lacroix?

© Imago

Arsenal could enter the market for a new centre-back this summer if William Saliba is ruled out for an extended period.

Reports suggest the France international could undergo surgery once he returns to the club, which may force Mikel Arteta to seek experienced defensive cover.

Arteta already has Cristhian Mosquera, Jurrien Timber and Ben White among his defensive options, but the Arsenal boss could still decide to recruit another experienced centre-back ahead of the new season.