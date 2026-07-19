Manchester City transfer news: Phil Foden lined up for 'sensational' exit with Euro club keen

By Saikat Mandal | 19 Jul 2026 13:15

AC Milan are reportedly dreaming of a sensational move for Manchester City attacker Phil Foden this summer.

After progressing through the youth ranks at Manchester City, Foden established himself as a key player under Pep Guardiola, making 369 appearances and scoring 110 goals.

The dazzling left-footed attacker has enjoyed a trophy-laden career, winning six Premier League titles and the Champions League with the Citizens.

Foden has just one year remaining on his current contract at the Etihad Stadium and is yet to sign a new deal, although reports suggest he is likely to commit his long-term future to his boyhood club.

The England international, who was omitted from Thomas Tuchel's squad for the 2026 World Cup, has been linked with a move to Galatasaray, but more clubs could yet enter the race for his signature.

AC Milan eye move for Man City's Phil Foden?

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

According to Tuttosport, new AC Milan head coach Ruben Amorim is keen to sign a new winger and dreams of bringing Foden to San Siro.

Milan are expected to offload Rafael Leao this summer and are exploring potential replacements for the Portugal international, with Foden viewed as one of their preferred options.

The report claims that Foden is not guaranteed a regular starting role under Enzo Maresca and could be available for a fee in the region of €50m-€60m (£42.5m-£51m).

Milan also believe they have a strong relationship with Manchester City after selling Tijjani Martinus to the Premier League club just 12 months ago, although there are currently no negotiations between the two sides over Foden.

Phil Foden unlikely to leave Manchester City

© Imago / Action Plus

A new era has begun at the Etihad Stadium, with Maresca expected to stamp his authority on the squad after succeeding Guardiola, while City have already completed a club-record move for Elliot Anderson.

Despite the speculation, Foden is still expected to remain at Manchester City and sign a new contract, with reports suggesting an agreement is now close.

City could, however, be willing to part ways with Savinho and Omar Marmoush, both of whom have been linked with moves away from the club this summer.