Manchester City transfer news: European club preparing 'shock bid' for Phil Foden

By Axel Clody | 16 Jul 2026 06:10

Phil Foden has become the subject of major transfer speculation this summer after a difficult 2025-26 campaign, with Turkish giants Galatasaray reportedly preparing a significant approach for the Manchester City playmaker.

Foden has spent his entire professional career at City, coming through the academy and making his debut at 17. He has since made 369 appearances, scored 110 goals and won every available honour.

However, last season proved a testing period, and with Enzo Maresca now taking over from Pep Guardiola ahead of the new campaign, speculation around the 26-year-old's future has intensified.

Foden has just one year left on his Etihad contract, and according to Turkish newspaper Fanatik, Galatasaray have identified the England international as their ideal creative number ten.

Other major European clubs are also said to be monitoring his situation, with his market value estimated at around £60m. Despite his deep association with City, he is reportedly open to a departure following limited game time last season.

Galatasaray push for Foden reunion with Sane and Gundogan

© Imago / Ulrich Hufnagel

The prospect of a move had previously appeared completely unrealistic.

However, Galatasaray are said to be applying intense pressure, with the Istanbul club keen to reunite Foden with former City teammates Leroy Sane and Ilkay Gundogan. Agent George Gardi, who has strong ties to the Turkish club, has been given full authority to pursue the operation and has put Foden's name forward.

Galatasaray's search for an attacking creative force does not stop with Foden. The club are also tracking Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, while reports mention discussions over a possible move for Can Uzun from Frankfurt and Julio Enciso from Strasbourg.

Secret agreement and an Asian adventure

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Despite the swirling speculation, reports from May suggested Foden had reached a preliminary agreement with City over a new contract.

The BBC had claimed the player agreed terms on a four-year deal with an option for a fifth, though no official announcement has yet been made.

Foden is currently enjoying his summer break, having been absent from Thomas Tuchel's World Cup squad, a controversial omission. He has been spotted at Wimbledon and the Silverstone Formula One Grand Prix. He is expected to return to training on 20 July.

City will then embark on their pre-season Asian tour, facing Inter Milan, a Korean League All-Stars selection and Atletico Madrid in fixtures hosted by Hong Kong and South Korea.

The club then turn their attention to the Community Shield against Arsenal at Principality Stadium on 16 August, before beginning the new Premier League season at Bournemouth on the weekend of 23 August.