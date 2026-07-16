England vs. Argentina: 'We are unique, it's not arrogance' — how Scaloni's old guard silenced the doubters to reach the World Cup final

By Axel Clody | 16 Jul 2026 06:37

Argentina's route to the semi-final had been unconvincing.

The wins over Cape Verde, Egypt and Switzerland owed more to Lionel Messi's individual brilliance and the mystique of a winning side than any consistent collective performance.

The drama against England was no different, but this time, the level of football matched the occasion. For the first time at this World Cup, Argentina looked like champions.

'We are unique, and that's not arrogance,' Scaloni said after the final whistle. 'The fans are the ones who carried us to victory.'

The result: Argentina 2-1 England, with Enzo Fernandez levelling on 85 minutes and Lautaro Martinez heading home a Messi cross in the 92nd minute to send the Albiceleste to their second successive World Cup final.

Scaloni makes one change, but sticks with his veterans

© Iconsport / Joel Marklund / BILDBYRÅN / kod JM

The only change from the Switzerland quarter-final was Giuliano Simeone replacing Rodrigo de Paul from the start, tasked with staying wide on the right while Nicolas Tagliafico provided the same width on the left. The 23-year-old had his moments, providing pace in behind when Argentina needed it.

But the decisive contributions came from the players Scaloni refused to move on from, precisely those who had attracted most criticism.

The questions over Enzo Fernandez's physical condition before kick-off were significant. He had looked laboured through the knockout rounds. None of that appeared in Atlanta.

Playing to the right of midfield, Fernandez was essential in supporting Argentina's build-up from deep — dropping between the centre-backs as Leandro Paredes drew Harry Kane's pressing — before finding the right moment to drive forward.

After three shots from outside the area, his fourth — bent into the far corner on 85 minutes — drew Argentina level. He finished the match as the leader in ball actions with 104, accurate passes with 84 and accurate long passes among outfield players with three.

Alexis Mac Allister, less involved in build-up, offered a different threat: attacking the box. He struck the post twice. The second came just seconds before Messi swept in the cross for Lautaro's headed winner.

De Paul came on for Simeone on 26 minutes, offering more passing control as England sat deep to protect their lead. As Argentina's comeback search became increasingly frantic, Scaloni resorted to methods that defined his 2022 title campaign — throwing bodies into the box regardless of their natural positions.

Nicolas Otamendi, a pillar of the Qatar triumph, came on as a makeshift centre-forward. Nico Gonzalez shifted to left-back as Lautaro — the match-winner — replaced Tagliafico in what became a siege of England's penalty area.

Tuchel had gone defensive after Gordon's goal, and it ultimately cost him. Argentina's late surge, built on sheer weight of numbers in the box and Messi's unerring delivery, proved impossible to contain.

Scaloni's dilemma for the World Cup final

© Imago / Grzegorz Wajda / Ball Raw Images

The match confirmed that Argentina's veteran core has more in the tank than many believed. Scaloni will almost certainly name the same starting eleven against Spain, with one open question: De Paul or Simeone?

De Paul brings ball retention and the ability to dominate the centre of the pitch, complementing Argentina's short-passing game — particularly relevant against a Spain side that also loves to dominate possession.

Simeone offers tireless pressing and counter-attacking pace to exploit the space behind Marc Cucurella, who has been one of the outstanding full-backs of the tournament. The final is on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.