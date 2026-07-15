England vs. Argentina: How Thomas Tuchel's mistakes led to Three Lions' predictable 2-1 defeat in World Cup 2026 semi-final

By Anthony Nolan | 16 Jul 2026 00:54

England were knocked out of World Cup 2026 on Wednesday, after a disastrous 2-1 semi-final defeat against Argentina at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Thomas Tuchel's Three Lions were second-best for the majority of the contest, but managed to find the opener through Anthony Gordon before the hour mark.

However, Lionel Scaloni's Albiceleste remained composed, levelling the score thanks to a long-range effort from Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez, before Lionel Messi assisted Lautaro Martinez's winner in stoppage time.

Fans will rightfully single out Messi for praise now that England have been dumped out of the competition, but the reality of the situation is that the Europeans have been lacklustre this summer, and made major errors that contributed to their downfall on Wednesday night.

Here, after the Three Lions were beaten by Argentina in the semi-finals at World Cup 2026, Sports Mole takes a look at the mistakes Tuchel's side made, and why this outcome was predictable.

New manager, same old England at World Cup 2026

7 - England have been eliminated every time they have faced a top 10 ranked nation in the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup since 1998 (7/7).



Obstacle. pic.twitter.com/TsO5i5eZR5 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 15, 2026

England came into this summer's World Cup having gone 60 years without an international trophy, the longest such run of any nation on Earth after winning their first piece of major silverware.

The Three Lions were close to ending that drought on a number of occasions under former manager Gareth Southgate, most notably reaching the finals of Euro 2020 and 2024, where they were beaten by Italy and Spain respectively.

The ex-Middlesbrough boss also got to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup, where his team were eliminated by eventual runners-up Croatia.

In order to take that next step and get their hands on a trophy, the FA made the decision to replace Southgate with Tuchel, who had established a reputation as a knockout competition specialist, thanks in large part to his Champions League triumph with Chelsea.

However, the German manager has repeated the failures of his predecessor, who regularly delivered wins against lower-ranked opposition, only to come up short when facing the stronger nations.

When Tuchel first announced his controversial 26-man squad for this World Cup, it was argued that the personnel would excel against the likes of France, Argentina and Spain, an idea that was clutched to when England struggled to break down low blocks in the group stage and early knockouts.

Unfortunately for the head coach, his plan saw the Three Lions defeated by the first team ranked within FIFA's top 10 they encountered, a feature of England's last 28 years in the World Cup - a stretch during which they have failed to progress beyond any such sides in the knockout stages.

Thomas Tuchel's England were cowardly in World Cup semi-final

© Iconsport / PA Images

History aside, England made significant tactical mistakes that contributed to their semi-final defeat, and it is difficult to overlook the fact that the Three Lions were cowardly on Wednesday evening.

Tuchel has often retreated into a more defensive system when defending a lead, and he ordered his XI to sit deep after Gordon netted the opener.

The 52-year-old brought on Aston Villa centre-back Ezri Konsa around the 70-minute mark, taking off Gordon and setting up a five-man defence in a desperate attempt to hold on.

However, this approach saw England garner just 12% possession between the 55th minute and Martinez's winner, leaving space for Messi - arguably still the best player in the world at the age of 39 - almost half of the match to create a breakthrough.

In the end, it was the Inter Miami forward that assisted both of Argentina's goals, and having switched to a defence-first approach, Tuchel was left with a sparsity of attacking options on the pitch.

The boss substituted striker Ivan Toney and the versatile Marcus Rashford on for John Stones and Djed Spence deep into second-half stoppage time, but it was too little, too late for England at that stage.

What makes the decision to 'park the bus' even more questionable is the fact that the Three Lions were competitive before taking the lead, even if they were not able to fashion a clear-cut chance outside of their goal.

England relied too heavily on Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane at World Cup

© Iconsport / PA Images

It would be fair to say that England's World Cup 2026 campaign was built on the backs of Bellingham and Kane, given that the duo scored all but two of their team's 14 goals this summer.

However, Argentina were able to stifle both of the Three Lions' superstars on Wednesday, and neither of the two had a single touch in La Albiceleste's box during the semi-final.

Bellingham in particular was targeted from kick off by the likes of Leandro Paredes, who appeared to unsettle the Real Madrid midfielder by winning a number of physical duels in the centre of the park.

The 23-year-old won just six of his 13 ground duels, did not win a single aerial duel, and made only one tackle against Argentina, an uncharacteristically lacklustre showing from a player that is known for his combination of physicality and technical skill.

Kane was able to drop deep and pick out passes, most notably playing the ball out wide to Morgan Rogers in the buildup to Gordon's goal, but England's record scorer mustered just one shot - the only effort from either him or Bellingham on the night.

It was readily apparent that relying on individual moments of heroism from Kane and Bellingham was not a sustainable approach, and without their talismanic figures to carry them into the final, England were unable to progress when the pressure was highest.