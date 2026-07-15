Man United transfer news: Marcus Rashford suitor 'keen' as Michael Carrick's options assessed ahead of Premier League season

By Lewis Nolan | 15 Jul 2026 23:54

Fenerbahce are keen on signing Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford this summer, the latest report has claimed.

The Red Devils' summer window is ramping up, with midfielders Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos both signing for the club earlier this week.

More incomings are expected, but with a number of new faces set to join Michael Carrick's squad, it would not be surprising to see a number of players leave.

One of the most likely exits is Rashford, who was on loan at Barcelona last season, but the Catalan side rejected the chance to sign the 28-year-old permanently.

Fanatik claim that Fenerbahce are strongly considering an approach to United for Rashford, though it is not yet clear if they would pursue a permanent deal.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Matheus Cunha, Patrick Dorgu? Who replaces Marcus Rashford?

Selling Rashford would leave United without a natural winger for the left side given Mateus Cunha is at his best in central areas.

However, captain Bruno Fernandes is a certain inclusion in the XI in an attacking midfield role, and Bryan Mbeumo will likely start on the right, meaning the only place in the team for Cunha would be on the left.

The Brazilian lacks the pace of someone like Rashford, so he would need a left-back to overlap at speed if he was to have any impact on games next season.

Full-back Patrick Dorgu was chosen by Carrick to play on the flanks for a period last campaign, with the Dane scoring against Arsenal and Manchester City in January, and he could be an option there if Cunha disappoints.

© Imago

Does Michael Carrick have a good enough attack for the Premier League?

During Carrick's interim spell as boss, his side demonstrated that they were excellent during counter-attacks, though they struggled somewhat against deeper defences.

The addition of Tielemans should help the Red Devils against low blocks due to his ability to progress play, but the addition of one more forward as a depth option may be beneficial.

Striker Benjamin Sesko scored 11 Premier League goals in his debut season, and if the 23-year-old takes the next step in his development, then United may be in a strong position ahead of 2026-27.