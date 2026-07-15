Man United release Manuel Ugarte statement after devastating injury blow at 2026 World Cup

"Ugarte will now begin the rehabilitation stage of his recovery and will be carefully managed by the club’s medical and performance staff. Everyone at Manchester United wishes Manuel well for his recovery and will be supporting him every step of the way."

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Man United confirm successful surgery for Ugarte

Ugarte had been widely expected to leave Man United this summer, but his injury and subsequent operation has ended the South American's chances of leaving Old Trafford.

Shortly after the incident, the midfielder took to social media to react the devastating news.

"A few days have passed since everything happened," Ugarte wrote on Instagram. "Suffering the most serious injury a footballer can face in one of the most important matches in my country's history, and seeing it end this way without being able to stay on the pitch and support my teammates until the final whistle, is something that will stay with me for the rest of my life.

"Hitting rock bottom will make me stronger in every sense, and I truly believe that's the case here. Without a doubt, when life wants you to stop, it finds a way to let you know.

"It's up to me to take the positives from this. Success in life is about starting again every time you fall. I'm incredibly grateful to the Uruguayan federation and United for being there for me from the moment it happened.

"A huge thank you as well to my family, my friends and everyone who has sent me messages of support during this time. I’ll be back stronger."

© Imago

When will Ugarte be back on the field?

The exact nature of Ugarte's injury has not been disclosed, so it is difficult to put an exact number on the amount of time that the midfielder will miss.

However, it is expected that the Uruguay international will miss the majority of next season.

There is believed to be a small chance that Ugarte will be back before the end of the 2026-27 campaign, but much will depend on how his recovery process develops.

Man United have already signed two new midfielders this summer, bringing in Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans; a third could join before the end of the transfer market.