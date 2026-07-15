Transfer news and rumours today: Fenerbahce pushing for Ollie Watkins, Sunderland bring in World Cup defender

By Matt Law | 15 Jul 2026 15:51 , Last updated: 15 Jul 2026 15:54

Fenerbahce are reportedly refusing to give up on what would be a shock deal for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins during this summer's transfer window.

Watkins, who is currently with the England squad at the 2026 World Cup, scored 21 goals and registered five assists in 55 appearances for Villa last term.

The 30-year-old has a contract with Unai Emery's side until the summer of 2030, but there has recently been speculation surrounding his future at Villa Park.

Fenerbahce were linked with Watkins earlier this summer, and according to journalist Sercan Hamzaoglu, the Turkish giants remain keen on a deal.

The report claims that Fenerbahce will 'push to the limit' to sign Watkins, with the club preparing to hold fresh talks with Watkins' camp and his English club.

There has previously been suggestions that Arsenal and Manchester United are keen on the Englishman, but as it stands, neither club are planning a move this summer.

© Imago

Villa learn Milan's Estupinan 'asking price'

Staying with Villa, it is understood that the English club have been told that they would have to bid £17m to stand a chance of signing AC Milan defender Pervis Estupinan this summer.

Villa are said to have identified Estupinan as the ideal player to replace Lucas Digne, with the left-back set to secure a return to Paris Saint-Germain in the near future.

According to the Birmingham Mail, Villa have been told that a bid of at least £17m would be required to potentially bring Estupinan back to the Premier League.

Estupinan made the move to Milan from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer, and he represented his current side on 22 occasions during the 2025-26 campaign, scoring once and registering one assist in the process.

The 28-year-old played under Villa head coach Unai Emery at Villarreal and is proven in the Premier League, having played 84 times in the competition for Brighton during his time at the Amex, scoring four times and registering 11 assists.

© Iconsport / Belga

Sunderland confirm Meunier signing

Meanwhile, Sunderland have completed the signing of experienced defender Thomas Meunier on a free transfer.

The 34-year-old's contract at Lille expired at the end of June, and there has been a host of speculation surrounding his future of late.

However, Sunderland have won the race for the veteran, who represented Belgium on three occasions at the 2026 World Cup, providing two assists.

"I'm very happy to be here and to begin this new chapter in my career," Meunier told the club's official website. "The Premier League is one of the most competitive and exciting leagues in the world, and it's a challenge I've wanted to experience.

"When I spoke with the club, I was impressed by the ambition, the project and the desire to keep moving forward.

"Competing in Europe was also a big factor in my decision because, as a player, you always want to test yourself against the best teams and compete for trophies. I hope I can bring my experience to the squad, both on and off the pitch."

Meunier, who will link-up with his new club in early August, has played 43 Champions League matches during his well-travelled career.

The defender has penned a two-year deal at the Stadium of Light.