Aston Villa transfer news: Major Emiliano Martinez update as club chief reveals whether Argentina World Cup star will stay

By Darren Plant | 14 Jul 2026 12:39 , Last updated: 14 Jul 2026 12:41

Director Damian Vidagany has revealed that Aston Villa will not sell goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez during the summer transfer window.

The Argentina international is currently preparing to represent the defending champions against England in the World Cup semi-finals on Wednesday night.

However, despite the 33-year-old being a club legend and a key member of Unai Emery's squad, his future has remained in the spotlight for over 12 months.

Juventus have been strongly linked with a move for the stopper, who is allegedly interested in making the switch to Turin.

According to Vidagany, who was speaking to 365scores, that transfer will not be materialising.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Aston Villa chief speaks out on Martinez future

Vidagany told the outlet that Villa have "no intention" of allowing Martinez to leave the club over the coming weeks.

He said: "Martinez will stay with us, we have no intention of letting him leave this summer.

"The team needs his dedication and extensive experience, and it is a very important element in our project for next season.

"All the news published by the media about his possible transfer to Juventus does not reflect the real position of the club.

"Martinez is a very important player for us and we expect him to continue to offer exceptional performances together with his teammates."

© Imago / News Images

Could Aston Villa change their mind on Martinez?

With Martinez having three years left on his contract, Villa will not be forced to sell the goalkeeper this summer.

However, it remains to be seen whether Vidagany's comments are an effort to prevent Juventus from making any low-ball bids.

There have been suggestions that Juventus may only offer somewhere between £5m and £7m, with Villa wanting a bigger sum even with the benefits that would come with getting Martinez's wages off their outgoings.

Given Martinez's World Cup commitments, it is unlikely that he will address his club future over the coming days.