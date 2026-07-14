Preview: Universitatea Cluj vs. Dynamo Kiev - prediction, team news, lineups

By Seye Omidiora | 14 Jul 2026 11:59

With their Europa League first qualifying round tie still in the balance, Universitatea Cluj host Dynamo Kiev at Cluj Arena on Thursday, aiming to make the most of home advantage in the second leg.

Last week's reverse fixture in Poland ended goalless, leaving the tie wide open as both sides look to secure the aggregate victory ahead of a second qualifying round against PAOK.

Match preview

Cristiano Bergodi must not have believed his team's good fortune a week ago when the White and Blacks avoided defeat against Dynamo Kiev in Poland, where the Ukraine outfit play their competitive European games.

Despite facing 25 shots on the day at Arena Lublin, Cluj held on for a creditable draw that brings them one more positive result from advancing to the second qualifying round.

The Romanian side also got the rub of the green in Lublin when their Ukrainian opponents could only hit the woodwork, and they now hope to finish the job after a commendable result last time out.

Nonetheless, they must show significantly more attacking intent on Thursday, having managed just three attempts in 90 minutes of the reverse fixture.

A positive result will see the Students match their 2025-26 run to the second qualifying round, but upsetting Kiev will need a raised level of performance.

© Imago / Ukrinform

Igor Kostiuk's men were undeniably disappointed by not finding a way past Neofytos Michael, with the central letdown their inability to hit the target with more of their 25 efforts.

Only five of those shots made the Cluj goalkeeper work, with 11 off target and nine blocked, the latter showcasing the Romanian outfit's willingness to put their bodies on the line.

Aiming to move on from their off-kilter final-third performance, the Blue and Whites hope to avoid an early Europa League exit for the second season running.

Although last season's run ended in the playoff round against Maccabi Tel Aviv, leaving them to play Conference League football, an even quicker elimination would mean they drop out of the second-tier competition on the continent.

Success on Thursday will pit them against PAOK on July 23 and 30; however, failure will mean that Kostiuk's side face Brann in the third-tier continental competition across the same dates, with their preference the former outcome.

Universitatea Cluj Europa League form:

Universitatea Cluj form (all competitions):

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Dynamo Kiev Europa League form:

Team News

© Imago

Cluj did not seem to suffer any injuries in last week's draw, although Gabriel Simion and Florent Poulolo will be assessed after going off before half-time in Sunday's Super Cup penalties loss to Universitatea Craiova.

Jovo Lukic was Studentii's leading marksman last season, scoring 18 league goals, but he has yet to rejoin the group after his World Cup exertions with Bosnia and Herzegovina.

That means other players must carry the goalscoring burden, with Issouf Macalou and veteran Dan Nistor notching six and eight top-flight goals respectively in 25-26.

As for the Ukrainian club, they also did not suffer any ostensible injury problems in the reverse fixture or in Friday's 4-2 friendly win over Radomiak Radom.

Having not played the first leg, Vitaliy Buyalskyi is pushing for a start after scoring a hat-trick in the tune-up match as Kostiuk's team continue preparations for the start of the domestic league campaign.

While veteran wide attacker Andriy Yarmolenko was uninvolved in the first leg, the 36-year-old's nine league goals were outdone by only Matviy Ponomarenko's 13, highlighting his threat despite his advanced years.

Universitatea Cluj possible starting lineup:

Michael; Stanojev, Cirstea, Coubis, Chipciu; Pinho, Drammeh; Stefanescu, Bic, Nistor; Aliev

Dynamo Kiev possible starting lineup:

Neshcheret; Korobov, Bilovar, Mykhavko, Dubinchak; Pikhalonok, Brazhko, Buyalskyi; Yarmolenko, Ponomarenko, Voloshyn

We say: Universitatea Cluj 1-3 Dynamo Kiev (Dynamo Kiev win 3-1 on aggregate)

Despite playing out to a creditable draw a week ago, it is hard to see how the Romanian outfit keep Kiev at bay for another 90 minutes, especially as the Ukrainian outfit could welcome back some of their goal threats.

As such, the presence of more match-winners for Kostiuk could decide proceedings, especially with Lukic still absent after his World Cup appearance for Bosnia.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.