Luka Vuskovic: Brighton’s club-record transfer fee, contract length confirmed after Tottenham exit

By Oliver Thomas | 14 Jul 2026 11:24

Brighton & Hove Albion have announced the signing of teenage defender Luka Vuskovic from Tottenham Hotspur.

The 19-year-old has put pen to paper on a five-year contract at the Amex Stadium, with an option for a further year.

Vuskovic is understood to have joined the Seagulls in a deal worth up to £50m, broken up into a guaranteed £46m payment plus £4m in achievable add-ons.

This therefore represents a club-record deal for Brighton, surpassing the £40m spent on forward Georginio Rutter from Leeds United in 2024.

Sky Sports News claims that Spurs have included a 20% sell-on clause and matching rights as part of the deal, giving the North London club the opportunity to potentially re-sign the defender in the future.

Hurzeler insists Vuskovic “needs time to adjust” at Brighton

Luka's first words as a Seagull! ?? pic.twitter.com/NIyKgSYQzf — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) July 14, 2026

“Luka has enjoyed a fantastic start to his career - it’s one we’ve followed closely,” head coach Fabian Hurzeler told Brighton’s official website.

“Last season he demonstrated he can play at a very high level and we want to help him build on that within our environment.

“There’s been a lot of external noise about Luka joining us, but he is still a young guy who will need time to adjust to the demands of playing for Brighton and the Premier League. We are confident that he will take this in his stride though.”

Vuskovic leaves Tottenham without making a single senior appearance for the club since his £12m arrival from Hajduk Split in 2025.

Instead, Vuskovic enhanced his reputation and developed his game out on loan at Bundesliga club Hamburger SV, scoring six goals in 28 league appearances last season.

Vuskovic “ready” to shine for Brighton after club-record arrival

It was always Brighton... ? pic.twitter.com/tVGeC2Rr94 — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) July 14, 2026

“It was always Brighton,” Vuskovic told the club’s official media channels. Like Hamburg, Brighton is a unique city, a place that I am excited to call home.

“After speaking to Fabian, I could tell this club was special. I can’t wait to be part of this journey.”

“Everyone across the world knows what Brighton stands for. The way the team plays. The vision. The ambition. I’m ready. See you soon.”

The 6ft 4in centre-back was identified as a primary target by Brighton following the £52m sale of Jan Paul van Hecke to Spurs and departure of Adam Webster on a free transfer.

Spurs were not able to guarantee Vuskovic regular first-team football, having signed both Van Hecke and Marcos Senesi the summer, adding to their current defensive options of Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Kevin Danso.

Vuskovic will hope to cement his place in Hurzeler’s starting lineup and could make his Premier League debut for Brighton when they begin the 2026-27 season at home to Aston Villa on August 23.