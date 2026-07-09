Transfer news and rumours today: Mason Greenwood to Fenerbahce, Diego Coppola to Paris FC

By Carter White | 09 Jul 2026 11:30 , Last updated: 09 Jul 2026 11:30

Marseille attacker Mason Greenwood has reportedly agreed contract terms with Turkish club Fenerbahce.

The former England international is heading towards the exit door at Stade Velodrome this summer, with the Ligue 1 club supposedly battling against financial restrictions imposed by salary caps.

After a 26-goal campaign for Marseille, Greenwood has been linked to clubs across Europe's major leagues in recent months, including Italian giants Roma, who were previously at the head of the race for the Englishman.

Since leaving Manchester United on loan for Getafe during the 2023-24 campaign, the 24-year-old has attempted to rebuild his career and reputation, with a departure from Marseille likely this summer.

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Greenwood has moved a step closer to switching sides ahead of the 2026-27 campaign after agreeing contract terms with Fenerbahce in Turkey.

The report claims that the attacker's representatives have informed the Yellow Canaries that the player is ready to put pen to paper on a lucrative deal at the Istanbul club, running until the summer of 2030.

However, the two teams still need to agree a suitable transfer fee, with Marseille and Fenerbahce understood to be in 'active talks' over a €40m (£34m) deal after an initial bid was submitted on Wednesday (July 8).

© Imago

Brighton 'agree' to sell defender in £17m deal

Focusing on the Premier League for the moment, there were high hopes for Diego Coppola when he made the move to Brighton & Hove Albion from Serie A side Hellas Verona last summer.

However, the defender played just nine times during the first half of last campaign for the Seagulls, failing to make a major mark on Fabian Hurzeler's first-team plans on the South Coast.

In search of regular minutes, Coppola sealed a mid-term switch to Paris FC on loan in the winter window, going on to appear in 14 competitive matches for the capital club in France.

After a successful temporary stint at Stade Jean Bouin, the Italian is closing in on a permanent move to the Ligue 1 club who overperformed last term, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The report claims that Les Parisiens have agreed a deal in principle to sign Coppola for an initial €18m (£15.3m), with Brighton set to receive an additional €2m (£1.7m) in performance-related add-ons.

The final stage of the agreement relies on the Seagulls approving of the transfer, with the South Coast club seemingly ready to part ways with the centre-back after a 12-month association.

© Iconsport / Belga

Inter ‘set to meet’ Union SG over wing-back deal

Finally, Inter Milan are on a mission to recruit new blood on the right flank following the exit of star player Denzel Dumfries to Real Madrid, who are under the tutelage of Jose Mourinho once again.

The Italian powerhouses are known to be admirers of Strasbourg wing-back Guela Doue, however, the Nerazzurri are yet to discuss a potential swoop for the Ivorian with the Ligue 1 outfit.

As per transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Inter Milan are targeting another right-sided playmaker in the form of Anan Khalaili, who has impressed massively in recent times at Union SG in Belgium.

It is believed that Inter are 'set to meet' with the Belgian Pro League side over a possible deal for the Israel international, looking to advance towards a full agreement for the former Maccabi Tel Aviv man.

It is understood that Khalaili is keen on a move to the Nerazzurri after a standout campaign for Union SG, scoring six goals and providing six assists across 52 matches from a wing-back position.