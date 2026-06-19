AS Roma make unusual demand to Greenwood in bid to force through £38m deal

By Axel Clody | 19 Jun 2026 11:21

Olympique de Marseille are set to receive a second formal offer from AS Roma for Mason Greenwood, with the Italian club making an unusual request of the English attacker in a bid to accelerate the deal.

AS Roma have emerged as the leading suitors for Greenwood over recent weeks, with personal terms already agreed between the club and the player on a deal worth in excess of £3.4 million (€4m) per season including bonuses, rising incrementally over a five-year contract. The remaining obstacle is convincing Marseille to sell.

Roma prepare revised £38m bid for Greenwood

© Imago / PRESSE SPORTS

That task has proven far from straightforward for the Giallorossi. Their first approach — a paid loan fee of £4.3m (€5m) with an obligation to buy at £21.3m (€25m) plus £8.5m (€10m) in add-ons, for a total of £34m (€40m) — was rejected outright by Marseille, who are demanding £47m (€55m) for their English star.

AS Roma are now set to return with an improved offer. According to Corriere dello Sport, the Serie A club, who will compete in next season's Champions League, are eager to conclude negotiations with Marseille before the end of the month, taking advantage of the French club's reported need to raise funds by 30 June.

In that context, 'Roma are prepared to go as high as £38m (€45m) with an elaborately structured offer.'

Marseille hold firm as Roma seek unusual advantage

© Iconsport / Sylvain Thomas / FEP

Marseille, however, are standing their ground and demanding a further £8.5m (€10m) on top. A deal between the two clubs therefore remains some distance away.

In an attempt to break the impasse, Roma 'hope Greenwood will also publicly distance himself from Marseille in order to facilitate negotiations,' per the same report.

The Italian club are asking the former Manchester United forward to make his position clear in some form, publicly, in order to put pressure on Marseille to lower their demands.

Roma are keen to resolve the situation before the end of the month for financial reasons and, equally, before other major European clubs join the pursuit. Atletico Madrid are already considered a potential rival for Greenwood's signature.