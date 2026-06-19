Man City 2026-27 Premier League fixtures announced: Full list, key dates including Manchester derby, Maresca's Stamford Bridge return

By Ben Sully | 19 Jun 2026 10:31 , Last updated: 19 Jun 2026 10:36

Manchester City are set to enter a brand new era after Pep Guardiola called time on his 10-year tenure at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Guardiola lifted the FA Cup and EFL Cup in his final season as Man City boss, although his side ultimately fell short of Premier League winners Arsenal in the title race.

Former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is widely expected to take on the uneviable task of replacing Guardiola in the Man City dugout ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

Maresca will be desperate to hit the ground running as Man City go in search of their 11th top-flight title.

Here, Sports Mole brings you Man City’s full list of fixtures from the 2026-27 Premier League season.

Man City 2026-27 Premier League fixtures in full August 23: Bournemouth (H) 29: Crystal Palace (A) September 5: Coventry City (H) 12: Manchester United (A) 19: Sunderland (H) October 10: Liverpool (A) 17: Ipswich Town (H) 24: Aston Villa (A) 31: Brighton (H) November 7: Nottingham Forest (A) 21: Fulham (H) 28: Arsenal (A) December 2: Leeds United (H) 5: Brentford (A) 12: Chelsea (H) 19: Hull City (H) 26: Newcastle United (A) 30: Everton (A) January 2: Tottenham (H) 6: Leeds United (A) 16: Nottingham Forest (H) 23: Brighton (A) 30: Arsenal (H) February 6: Fulham (A) 10: Tottenham (A) 20: Newcastle United (H) 27: Hull City (A) March 3: Everton (H) 13: Coventry City (A) 20: Manchester United (H) April 10: Bournemouth (A) 17: Crystal Palace (H) 24: Chelsea (A) May 1: Brentford (H) 8: Liverpool (H) 15: Ipswich Town (A) 23: Aston Villa (H) 30: Sunderland (A)

Man City 2026-27 Premier League fixtures key dates

Bournemouth (August 23, H)

Man City will start a Premier League season without Guardiola at the helm for the first time since the 2015-16 campaign.

As a result, the opening-day fixture will take place against a Bournemouth side that finished sixth last term and can provide a stern test under new head coach Marco Rose.

Barring a major surprise, Maresca will be the one to lead Man City into the new era, and a win in front of the club's expectant supporters would be the perfect way to start his tenure.

Man United (September 12, A)

Guardiola's former assistant knows that a positive performance and result in his first Manchester derby would go a long way to endearing him to the Man City faithful.

Maresca will now have to wait long for the first major game of the new season, with the Citizens set to make the short trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United in their fourth fixture of the campaign.

Man City will be hoping for a better day out than January's disappointing 2-0 defeat in Guardiola's final Manchester derby.

Chelsea (April 24, A)

Undoubtedly, there will be plenty of focus on Man City's two Premier League fixtures against Maresca's former side Chelsea.

The Italian won the Conference League and Club World Cup during his time with the Blues, but he left in December 2025 following an apparent breakdown in the relationship with the Chelsea hierarchy.

The first meeting will take place at the Etihad Stadium in December, before Maresca returns to Stamford Bridge in April, and it will be interesting to see what reception he receives from the Chelsea supporters.