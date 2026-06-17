Bernardo Silva joins Real Madrid: Spanish giants have one key figure to thank after confirming signing of Man City legend

By Oliver Thomas | 17 Jun 2026 14:10 , Last updated: 17 Jun 2026 14:10

Spanish giants Real Madrid have announced the signing of Bernardo Silva on a two-year contract.

The 31-year-old midfielder will move to the Bernabeu on a free transfer when his contract at Manchester City expires at the end of this month.

After confirming his exit from Man City in April, Bernardo has been linked with several elite clubs in Europe and others further afield, but it was always thought that his preference was to challenge himself in Spain.

Barcelona allegedly held a strong interest in Bernardo and head coach Hansi Flick is said to have held talks with the playmaker in a bid to lure him to Camp Nou.

A possible transfer to Atletico Madrid was also mooted for Bernardo, but the Portugal international has agreed to sign for rivals Real Madrid and will focus on his new club after the 2026 World Cup.

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Mourinho a key factor behind Real Madrid’s capture of Bernardo Silva

Bernardo has become Real Madrid’s second official signing of the summer transfer window after left-back Marc Cucurella, while Ibrahima Konate and Denzel Dumfries are expected to arrive later in the window.

Los Blancos have been keen to make a statement in the transfer market as they seek to avoid a third successive trophyless season, and they will have new head coach Jose Mourinho to thank for persuading compatriot Bernardo to join the club this summer.

Mourinho, one of the most decorated managers in football history, is said to have personally contacted Bernardo, expressing his clear desire to work with him at Real Madrid.

According to Diario AS, Mourinho highly values the midfielder’s selflessness and team-first mentality, believing the player could become a pivotal figure in the Real Madrid dressing room.

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New Real Madrid signing Bernardo Silva has ‘a lot of respect’ for Jose Mourinho

During his time at Man City, Bernardo went up against Mourinho as a rival when he was in charge of Manchester United, but he made no secret of his "great admiration" for his fellow countryman.

"Jose Mourinho is a coach who says a lot about Portuguese football, which gives a fantastic dimension to our football," he told A Bola back in 2018.

"He's a person I respect a lot. I met him relatively recently at the airport, we greeted each other and talked for a while.

"He is a rival, obviously, and I want to beat him, but he is a person I respect a lot and for whom I have great admiration for everything he has achieved in football."

Bernardo leaves Man City as a club legend after enjoying a memorable, trophy-laden nine-year career at the Etihad Stadium, making 460 appearances across all competitions under Pep Guardiola.

He won a total of 20 trophies with the Citizens, including six Premier League titles and one Champions League, while he captained the club to EFL Cup and FA Cup glory in his final season.

Real Madrid’s latest signing has been added to a star-studded midfield already including the likes of Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni, Arda Guler and Eduardo Camavinga ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.