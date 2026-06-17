Real Madrid transfer news: Inter Milan chairman 'holds talks' over summer deal for Los Blancos midfielder

By Matt Law | 17 Jun 2026 09:13 , Last updated: 17 Jun 2026 09:14

Inter Milan are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga during this summer's transfer window.

Camavinga's future is currently the subject of much speculation, with Real Madrid believed to be willing to sell the midfielder for the right price this summer.

Manchester United are among the clubs to be credited with an interest in the 23-year-old, but according to Mundo Deportivo, Inter are also keen on his signature.

The report claims that Inter chairman Giuseppe Marotta recently spoke with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez about a potential summer transfer for Camavinga.

The midfielder found it difficult to show his best form for Real Madrid during the 2025-26 campaign, and his struggles saw him miss out on a spot in the France squad for the 2026 World Cup - a major blow considering his talent.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Inter 'interested' in summer deal for Camavinga

Camavinga's intention, at this stage of proceedings, is believed to be to fight for his spot at Real Madrid, but the situation would change if the capital giants gave him the green light to move on ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

The Frenchman has made 223 appearances for Real Madrid since arriving from Rennes in 2021, scoring six goals and registering 11 assists in the process.

Camavinga was heavily involved during the 2025-26 season, making 43 appearances in all competitions, but he found it difficult to secure regular starts, especially at the business end of the campaign.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Should Real Madrid let Camavinga leave?

It is shaping up to be a very interesting summer transfer window for Real Madrid following the return of Jose Mourinho as head coach.

Marc Cucurella's arrival from Chelsea has already been confirmed, and there are expected to be a number of other incomings during the summer market.

Aurelien Tchouameni is set to stay at Bernabeu despite interest from Manchester United, but Dani Ceballos is in line to leave, so a departure for Camavinga would certainly see Real Madrid enter the transfer market for a new central midfielder.

Unless a substantial offer arrives this summer, Real Madrid should be looking to keep hold of a player of Camavinga's ilk, as it would take a lot of money to replace him.

However, it remains to be seen whether Camavinga fits into Mourinho's team, with the Portuguese set to make a number of changes at Bernabeu.