Chelsea transfer news: Do Blues fans want Enzo Fernandez exit this summer?

By Darren Plant | 15 Jun 2026 17:46

Chelsea fans have indicated that they would prefer to see Enzo Fernandez stay at Stamford Bridge this summer.

On the back of Marc Cucurella completing a transfer to Real Madrid on Monday, attention now turns to whether Fernandez will follow his Blues teammate to the Bernabeu.

Although the Argentina is currently preparing to represent his country at the World Cup, he has previously made no secret of his desire to move to Madrid.

BlueCo are said to want a fee of £120m to give the green light to a sale, while new head coach Xabi Alonso is open-minded to keeping the midfielder in his squad.

As part of the recent Sports Mole Keep or Sell Series, Chelsea fans were asked which players should stay or leave the West Londoners during the summer transfer window.

© Imago / Crystal Pix

Do Chelsea fans want to keep Fernandez?

The results of the vote revealed that just 53% of Chelsea fans who participated would prefer to keep the World Cup winner.

Retaining the services of a player who has contributed 31 goals and 30 assists across a three-and-a-half year stint has split opinion.

With six years still remaining on his contract, the general consensus is seemingly to give Fernandez at least one more year at the club under Alonso.

Fernandez is unlikely to get much of a say unless Real Madrid show a willingness to pay more than the £106.8m deal that Chelsea committed to back at the start of 2023.

© Iconsport / SPI

What next in Fernandez saga?

His current priority is helping Argentina to an opening win at the World Cup when they face Algeria on Tuesday night.

Reports have indicated that Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho and club chiefs are currently deliberating over which profile of central midfielder they want to sign.

Alonso must also decide whether there is a place for Fernandez in his starting lineup. There is an argument that he would not fit in a 4-2-3-1 or 3-4-3 formation.