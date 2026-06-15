James Trafford transfer latest: Man City goalkeeper subject of ‘renewed interest’ from Premier League club

By Oliver Thomas | 15 Jun 2026 13:27 , Last updated: 15 Jun 2026 13:30

Newcastle United have reportedly rekindled their interest in signing Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford this summer.

The 23-year-old is currently away with England at the 2026 World Cup at a time when speculation over his club future is rife.

Trafford only re-joined Man City last summer from Burnley having previously spent time in the Citizens’ academy and was hoping to establish himself as the first-choice shot-stopper at the Etihad Stadium.

However, the arrival of Gianluigi Donnarumma limited Trafford to 17 appearances across four different competitions, including just four Premier League starts.

Trafford is under contract at the Etihad until June 2030, but it has been suggested that the goalkeeper could be sold just 12 months after his £27m arrival in order to game regular first-team football elsewhere.

© Imago / Action Plus

Newcastle ready to test the waters for Trafford once again

Newcastle agreed a deal to sign Trafford last summer before Man City triggered a matching rights clause in the player’s deal at Burnley to win the race for his signature.

The Magpies then opted to recruit Aaron Ramsdale on loan from Southampton, but they have decided against signing him on a permanent basis this summer.

Instead, Newcastle have spent £24m on 20-year-old goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen from Reims and he is set to provide competition for Nick Pope between the sticks, unless the latter leaves St James’ Park.

Indeed, The Athletic reports that Pope could depart if another senior addition is made to Eddie Howe’s side, with Newcastle said to have renewed their interest in signing Trafford.

Trafford is said to be Newcastle’s primary goalkeeper target and his lack of game time at Man City has prompted the Magpies to establish fresh contact with the Citizens.

© Imago / Sportimage

Trafford’s Man City future remains uncertain amid PL interest

Both teams are yet to enter formal negotiations and Trafford’s situation is complicated by his desire to hold off talks over his club future until returning from the World Cup.

This is despite England head coach Thomas Tuchel recently acknowledging that his Three Lions players are allowed to finalise transfers to another club during the tournament held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Newcastle are not the only club that have been credited with an interest in Trafford, as the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United are believed to have been keeping tabs on his situation.

Should Man City agree to sell Trafford this summer, they could target Sheffield Wednesday shot-stopper Pierce Charles as an ideal replacement to provide back-up for Donnarumma.