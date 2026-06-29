Scotland arrive home, Brazil vs. Japan build-up, injury updates: Live World Cup news today

By Ben Knapton | 29 Jun 2026 13:33

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live World Cup 2026 news blog on Monday, June 29!

We will be keeping you up to date with all the latest developments from North America, including injury updates and build-up to tonight's last-32 fixtures.

Make sure you do not miss a beat by following our dedicated commentary tool below!

What's happening at the World Cup today?

Following Canada's nervy win over South Africa in the first knockout match, another three last-32 fixtures are on the menu for Monday, starting with the high-profile meeting between Brazil and Japan at 6pm.

The Selecao are seeking revenge on the Samurai Blue after losing 3-2 to their Asian foes in a friendly in October, albeit while deploying a second-string defence.

Brazil vs. Japan has been scheduled for a 6pm kickoff UK time in Houston, and just a few hours later, Group E winners Germany will take on Paraguay for the right to advance to the last 16.

Julian Nagelsmann's men are coming up against a country who have never even scored a World Cup knockout goal, despite progressing to the quarter-finals in 2010, when they beat Japan on penalties in the last 16 following a 0-0 draw.

Those staying up into the early hours of Tuesday morning should be in for a treat, as the Netherlands and Morocco square off in the third and final World Cup game of the day in Guadalupe, for the right to meet co-hosts Canada in the last 16.

Elsewhere, Scotland have been pictured arriving back home after their chastening group-stage exit - culminating in manager Steve Clarke's resignation - and fans face nervy waits to learn the latest injury updates from their camps.