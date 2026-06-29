Belgium lineup vs. Senegal: Predicted XI for World Cup Round of 32 as Red Devils target last-16 spot

By Aishat Akanni | 29 Jun 2026 21:23

Belgium topped Group G with a crucial win against New Zealand after Egypt finished as group runners-up, with Rudi Garcia’s side having recovered from a turbulent group stage to secure top spot on the final day.

The Red Devils will face Senegal in Seattle on Wednesday, 1 July, with the African side having scraped through as one of the tournament’s eight best third-place finishers after a victory over Iraq in their final group game.

Belgium’s emphatic 5-1 demolition of New Zealand provided the perfect platform ahead of their knockout encounter, with Leandro Trossard and Kevin De Bruyne both finding the net to propel them into the next round.

Zeno Debast remains a doubt as he continues to recover from a leg injury, though he has participated in his first training session of the tournament on Sunday, with his inclusion still to be confirmed ahead of the knockout clash.​​

Thibaut Courtois will continue between the sticks after an assured group-stage display, commanding his backline with the authority expected of Real Madrid’s elite shot-stopper.

The goalkeeper will be protected by a back four of Timothy Castagne, Arthur Theate, Brandon Mechele and Maxim De Cuyper - they have shown defensive stability despite Belgium’s slow start to the tournament.

Youri Tielemans will anchor Belgium’s midfield with his usual composed presence while Hans Vanaken will provide additional midfield support, with both players tasked with controlling tempo and launching transitions against Senegal.

Kevin De Bruyne will operate in an attacking midfield role, tasked with crafting chances for Belgium’s front line and exploiting spaces that open up against Senegal’s defence. The Napoli midfielder’s creativity and precise passing have been crucial to Belgium’s tournament hopes, and his ability to unlock defences could prove decisive in the knockout format.

Leandro Trossard will occupy a wide attacking berth, having opened his World Cup account with two goals against New Zealand to announce his tournament credentials.

Jeremy Doku will provide attacking impetus down the opposite flank, with the Manchester City winger’s pace and direct running offering genuine threat in transition. Doku’s willingness to take on defenders could prove crucial against a Senegal side vulnerable to quick attacking sequences.

Charles De Ketelaere and Romelu Lukaku will compete for the striking role, with the former likely to start while the latter is likely to come from the bench.



Belgium possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Castagne, Theate, Mechele, De Cuyper; Vanaken, Tielemans; Trossard, De Bruyne, Doku; De Ketelaere



> Click here to see how Senegal could line up against Belgium