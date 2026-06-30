Belgium vs. Senegal: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for World Cup 2026 clash

By Freddie Cotton | 30 Jun 2026 22:49

Belgium meet Senegal on Wednesday evening for the ninth Round of 32 clash in this summer's World Cup.

In their previous outing, the Red Devils confirmed top spot in Group G as a Leandro Trossard brace helped them to a 5-1 victory against New Zealand, while Les Lions de la Teranga thumped Iraq 5-0 to progress as a third-place team.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to watch Wednesday's match between Belgium and Senegal.

What time does Belgium vs. Senegal kick off?

The game will get underway at 9pm on Wednesday evening for viewers watching the game in the United Kingdom.

Whoever wins the bout will face either the USA or Bosnia-Herzegovina in Seattle next Tuesday.

Where is Belgium vs. Senegal being played?

Belgium and Senegal will meet at the Lumen Field in Seattle for their first knockout match.

The stadium has a capacity of 72,000 spectators and is used by the Seattle Sounders, Seattle Seahawks and Seattle Reign FC.

How to watch Belgium vs. Senegal in the UK

TV channels

Wednesday's contest will be available to watch on ITV1.

Fans wanting to view any of this summer's 104 World Cup matches can do so on either ITV or BBC channels.

Online streaming

For those that cannot be at home, the contest can be streamed on laptops, mobile phones and other compatible electronic products via the BBC iPlayer and ITVX apps.

Live commentary of the match is also available on BBC Radio 5 Live, which can be accessed through the BBC Sounds app.

Highlights

Following the final whistle in Seattle, highlights of the game will be available for viewing on both the BBC iPlayer and ITVX apps, alongside the YouTube channels of both broadcasters.

This summer's tournament is also the first to have match clips shown on TikTok, which are posted on the official World Cup account.

What is at stake for Belgium and Senegal?

Heading into Wednesday's match, the biggest driving factor for both sides will be progressing to the latter stages of the competition, though each nation has additional narratives and statistics to break.

Having faltered in major tournaments during much of their 'golden generation' and fallen in the estimations of many fans, Belgium will be looking to rewrite the woes of a group stage exit in 2022 by battling amongst the big hitters this time around.

Following on from their 2022 tournament, Senegal have the opportunity to tally only their third World Cup Round of 16 appearance on Wednesday, though they have been eliminated by European opposition in each of their previous two knockout ties, losing to Turkey in 2002 and England four years ago in Qatar.

> Click here to read our full match preview for the World Cup clash between Belgium and Senegal