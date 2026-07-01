Cape Verde lineup vs. Argentina: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 clash as Vozinha seeks another top showing

By Seye Omidiora | 01 Jul 2026 23:59

Cape Verde have successfully overcome a major injury scare ahead of Friday's monumental World Cup knockout clash against defending champions Argentina.

The Blue Sharks faced a real fright after Telmo Arcanjo, Jamiro Monteiro and Kevin Lenini all sustained issues prior to their final group fixture, though only Arcanjo's muscle problem has kept the midfielder out of action since.

With both Monteiro and Lenini shaking off their respective concerns to feature recently, Lenini is expected to anchor the midfield from a deeper position.

This will allow Monteiro and Duarte to push slightly further forward to complete a robust central trio.

At the back, veteran goalkeeper Vozinha will line up behind a settled defensive unit consisting of Moreira, Pico, Diney and Cabral.

Out wide, the creative burden will fall on wide attacker Cabral and Ryan Mendes, whose outstanding tally of 22 international goals far exceeds the rest of the squad.

Indeed, Mendes's goalscoring exploits look even more impressive when compared to teammate Garry Rodrigues's 10 strikes and frontline partner Dailon Rocha Livramento's overall count of six.

Livramento is poised to lead the line as the solitary centre-forward, and while he registered four goals during qualification, the forward is still hunting for his first-ever goal on the global stage.

Cape Verde possible starting lineup:

Vozinha; Moreira, Pico, Diney, Cabral; Lenini; Mendes, Duarte, Monteiro, Cabral; Livramento

> Click here to see how Argentina could line up against Cape Verde