Player Ratings: Argentina 3-2 Cape Verde: Albiceleste scraped through thanks to their backline, not their forwards

By Alexis Pereira | 04 Jul 2026 02:30 , Last updated: 04 Jul 2026 02:46

Who would have thought that modest Cape Verde could cause Argentina so many problems. On Friday, the reigning world champions struggled to beat the Africans 3-2, a result that was only secured in extra time. Lionel Messi produced an inconsistent display — goal, assist and missed chances alike.

The number ten was involved in all three goals, scoring the first and delivering the corners from which the next two were converted, though the second required a deflection off Mac Allister before finding Lisandro Martinez. The other centre-back, Cristian Romero, struck the decisive winner, overshadowing Sidny Cabral's brilliant equaliser in extra time. Deroy Duarte had levelled for Cape Verde in normal time.

Here are the full ratings from one of the most dramatic matches of this World Cup.

Argentina player ratings vs Cape Verde

GOALKEEPER

Emiliano Martinez — 5.5/10

If Cabral's effort was virtually unsaveable, Duarte's was entirely stoppable — the low finish struck his foot before going in, and the goalkeeper was caught flat-footed. He made partial amends with a fine save from a free-kick by the same player when the score stood at 3-2.

DEFENDERS

Nahuel Molina — 6/10

Cristian Romero — 7/10

Beyond his headed winner, he was otherwise a relatively peripheral figure. The glory was shared with his defensive partner.

Lisandro Martinez — 8/10

The left-footed centre-back was the game's most decisive figure on the Argentine side, crucial in the attacking build-up. He produced a superb through ball for Messi's first goal and ghosted into the box to put his country ahead in extra time.

Facundo Medina — 5/10

MIDFIELDERS

Alexis Mac Allister — 5/10

Despite the accidental deflection that contributed to Lisandro Martinez's goal, this was a very poor display. He offered nothing as a holding midfielder in possession, and without the ball he was beaten by a sharp turn from Cabral before the stunning strike. Largely ineffective from start to finish.

Rodrigo De Paul — 6/10

After a quiet first half and the early part of the second, he helped drag Argentina back into the contest with his intensity and purposeful carrying through the middle.

Enzo Fernandez — 6/10

FORWARDS

Thiago Almada — 5/10

Restricted to the left touchline by the game's demands, he had minimal impact overall.

Lionel Messi — 8/10

It could have been a ten-out-of-ten display were it not for a clear one-on-one chance spurned and several aimless efforts from range, particularly from free-kicks. In the manner of a genius, however, he compensated: the close-control finish to open the scoring in a tight space and two perfectly-flighted corners to swing the match were decisive contributions.

Lautaro Martinez — 6/10

Another almost invisible outing for the centre-forward, saved by one excellent hold-up play that sent Messi clean through on goal.

SUBSTITUTES

Nico Gonzalez — 5/10

Julian Alvarez — 6/10

Leandro Paredes — 5/10

Nicolas Tagliafico — 5.5/10

Gonzalo Montiel — Not rated

Cape Verde player ratings vs Argentina

GOALKEEPER

Vozinha — 8/10

Three goals conceded, none the result of any direct error — and a quite extraordinary performance beyond that. Eight saves in total, five of them from Messi, across a variety of difficulty levels and angles. Producing this at the age of 40 is genuinely exceptional.

DEFENDERS

Steven Moreira — 5/10

Pico Lopez — 7/10

Prevented Argentina's winner from arriving earlier with a clearance off the line in normal time. A commanding presence at the heart of the defensive unit throughout.

Diney Borges — 4/10

Sidny Cabral — 7/10

The stunning strike into the corner was the most electrifying moment of the match, both for the technical quality of the execution and the emotional weight it carried. Beyond the goal, he also offered genuine width when the left winger drifted inside.

MIDFIELDERS

Kevin Pina — 6/10

The cornerstone of the midfield, both in possession and in disrupting opposition attacks.

Laros Duarte — 5.5/10

Deroy Duarte — 7/10

Disciplined in closing off the central channels, and his ability to arrive late in the box with the element of surprise produced the equaliser at a moment when the match appeared to be slipping away.

Deroy Duarte has just made it interesting in Miami. ???#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/BykJjhLBJK — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 3, 2026

FORWARDS

Jovane Cabral — 6/10

Made some interesting movements cutting inside from the flank, including one good delivery that started a dangerous attack.

Ryan Mendes — 6.5/10

Despite a limited overall involvement, he delivered an excellent assist for Duarte's goal.

Nuno da Costa — 4.5/10

No shots and just 12 touches before being substituted after 66 minutes.

SUBSTITUTES

Jamiro Monteiro — 6/10

Dailon Livramento — 5.5/10

Killed off attacking moves that had genuine potential.

Helio Varela — 6/10

Willy Semedo — 5/10

Yannick Semedo — 5/10

Gilson Tavares — 5/10