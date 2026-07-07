Argentina 3-2 Egypt: Enzo Fernandez scores 3,000th World Cup goal as defending champions progress

By Nsidibe Akpan | 07 Jul 2026 20:46 , Last updated: 08 Jul 2026 05:35

For a second match in succession, Argentina and Lionel Messi survived yet another scare at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America, as they overturned a two-goal deficit to beat Egypt 3-2 at Atlanta Stadium and book their place in the quarter-finals.

The world champions came into the game as heavy favourites, but it was Egypt who took the game to them from the first whistle, and who left feeling the tournament owed them something rather more than an early exit.

Argentina 3-2 Egypt: Still breathing borrowed air

© Iconsport / Xinhua

It was not so long ago that Argentina needed an own goal in the 111th minute to survive Cape Verde in the round of 32 - the lowest-ranked side to reach the knockout stage, pushing the world's top-ranked nation to the very edge of elimination.

Four days later, the pattern repeated itself in Georgia.

Egypt led 2-0 with just over 11 minutes of normal time remaining and looked set to produce one of the great World Cup upsets. Argentina needed three goals in the final quarter of an hour to survive, and somehow found them.

Cristian Romero bundled in from Messi's cross in the 79th minute, Messi himself rifled home a first-time strike in the 83rd, and Enzo Fernandez struck a 93rd-minute winner from a Lautaro Martinez assist to seal a comeback that, on the balance of play, Egypt did not deserve to lose.

Argentina 3-2 Egypt: Messi's penalty woes continue

© Iconsport / Zuma

The match turned on one pivotal moment in the first half, and it did not fall Egypt's way.

After Yasser Ibrahim silenced Argentina's vast support with a powerful 15th-minute header from Marwan Attia's delivery on the right, Nicolas Tagliafico was fouled in the Egyptian area, and the stage was set for Messi to restore parity.

What followed was anything but routine. Messi struck his effort to the left of goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir, who anticipated correctly and produced a save that, in truth, was far from difficult.

The miss was Messi's fourth from the penalty spot in World Cup history, excluding shootouts - more than any other player ever. More significantly, it made him the first player in the history of the men's World Cup to miss two penalties in the same edition of the tournament, having also dragged wide against Austria in the group stage.

Former Scotland striker Ally McCoist, on commentary duty for ITV, captured the general disbelief well. "I can't believe I'm saying that of one of the greatest players on earth," he said. "It is the first time I have ever seen him when I am not sure he believed himself."

Shobeir did not stop there. He produced a point-blank save to deny Alexis Mac Allister from a header before half time, then flung himself to his left to keep out Julian Alvarez's attempt to convert a cross, all with Egypt holding their unexpected lead.

Argentina finished the first half with an xG of 1.51 against Egypt's 0.21, Egypt's only touch in the attacking third in that period being the one they scored from.

Argentina 3-2 Egypt: VAR takes centre stage

© Iconsport / Bildbyran

Whatever Egypt's goalkeeping heroics could not provide, VAR stepped in to deliver.

Around the hour mark, Mostafa Zico converted what appeared to be a magnificent breakaway goal that would have put Egypt 2-0 ahead. The celebrations in the Egyptian end were brief.

French referee Francois Letexier was sent to the video monitor after the VAR flagged a foul by Marwan Attia on Lisandro Martinez in the buildup to the move - an incident that occurred while Argentina were on the attack, at the opposite end of the pitch.

The decision divided opinion in the stadium and among pundits. FOX Sports analyst Rob Green was unambiguous in his dissent. "Surely, this is not within VAR's realm to review this," he said live on the broadcast. "It is a full length of the pitch away."

The Mirror's Henry Winter was similarly sceptical about the proportionality of the call. "If VAR had gone any further back in that Egyptian move, Tutankhamun would be involved," he wrote on X.

ESPN officiating expert and former Select Group referee Andy Davies explained the rationale: Marwan Attia had simultaneously held Martinez's shirt and stood on his foot, and the French referee, once shown the images, agreed the foul had directly initiated Egypt's attacking phase.

Egypt were not finished, Zico did get his goal in the 67th minute, sweeping home a second from a Haissem Hassan assist on the right, and they held their 2-0 lead into the final 11 minutes. That was as close as they got.

Argentina 3-2 Egypt: A recurring nightmare for Africa

© Iconsport / PA Images

Egypt's collapse will be painful not only for the Pharaohs but for African football more broadly, coming barely a week after the continent suffered a strikingly similar heartbreak.

In the round of 32, Senegal led Belgium 2-0 in the 86th minute - Habib Diarra and Ismaila Sarr having given the Lions of Teranga what looked like a commanding lead at Seattle Stadium. Belgium scored twice in the space of three minutes to force extra time, before Youri Tielemans converted a 125th-minute penalty to eliminate Senegal 3-2.

Today, Egypt led 2-0 with 11 minutes remaining. Three goals in 16 minutes ended their tournament.

Two African nations, two 2-0 leads - both surrendered in the closing stages. Egypt and Senegal each spent the majority of their knockout matches in the position to inflict a major upset on a traditional power, and each was unable to close the job out.

The statistical context adds another layer of frustration: Egypt have now scored and conceded in each of their last seven World Cup matches. Their goalkeeper Shobeir, 26, produced arguably one of the finest first-half displays of the tournament.

It was not enough to hold a back line that conceded three times in the final quarter of an hour.

Argentina 3-2 Egypt: The Verdict

Argentina are through to the quarter-finals, where they face the winner of Colombia against Switzerland, with the prospect of England or Norway in the semi-finals beyond that.

They have not looked like world champions in this knockout campaign. Against Cape Verde, they needed 111 minutes and an own goal to survive, against Egypt, they needed three goals in the closing stages against a side ranked far below them.

Messi's redemptive 83rd-minute strike will be the image most associated with this night - a response worthy of his reputation after the penalty miss, and a reminder of why Argentina's tournament still runs through him.

Enzo Fernandez's winner, however, wrote its own footnote. In scoring Argentina's third goal in the second minute of injury time, he became the author of the 3,000th goal in World Cup history.

Argentina survive, the questions about their invincibility do not.