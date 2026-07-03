Argentina vs. Cape Verde: three reasons to believe in a World Cup sensation against the defending champions

By Alexis Pereira | 03 Jul 2026 08:25

David versus Goliath. This Friday, Argentina — reigning world champions, three-time winners, ranked second in the world and led by Lionel Messi — face Cape Verde, an archipelago of 520,000 people competing in their first World Cup in history. On paper, it is difficult to imagine a greater imbalance.

And yet the Blue Sharks are still unbeaten at this tournament and are dreaming of a historic upset. Here are three reasons to believe in the sensation.

A defence that has resisted everything

If there is one area in which Cape Verde have consistently impressed since the tournament began, it is their defensive solidity.

Bubista's men held Spain to a goalless draw, held firm against Uruguay and finished above a Saudi Arabia side that was considerably better resourced on paper. Their collective organisation has been remarkable, with every player willing to defend for each other — which explains why the Blue Sharks currently boast the best difference between goals conceded and expected goals against (+2.8) of any team at the 2026 World Cup.

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire

Add to that the enduring contribution of Vozinha. At 40, the iconic goalkeeper is playing the biggest tournament of his career and remains one of the best shot-stoppers at the competition, with 1.4 goals prevented — the third-highest total at the World Cup. In front of him, Joao Paulo even leads the rankings for interceptions per 90 minutes.

Even without Logan Costa, still not at full fitness after a long-term injury at Villarreal, the Borges-Lopes central defensive partnership has answered the call.

Spain could not find a solution

Before their second group game, few seriously imagined Cape Verde capable of holding the reigning European champions to a goalless draw.

The result — an impressive 0-0 achieved through exemplary tactical discipline and enormous collective spirit — changed something in the minds of these players. They now know they can frustrate a truly elite nation for 90 minutes. Why not a second time?

Argentina undoubtedly possess more individual talent, most obviously in Messi, but Cape Verde arrive carrying a confidence that very few would have predicted before the tournament.

Cape Verde have nothing to lose

This may be their greatest weapon.

Qualifying for the last 32 is already the finest achievement in the history of Cape Verde football. Nobody expected this team to reach this stage, least of all after their absence at the most recent Africa Cup of Nations.

That freedom could become an asset.

© Iconsport / Az

'We are calm because we earned our place here on merit and there is nothing to fear or worry too much about. We know the importance of the match ahead. It is the match of our lives, but we are going to enjoy it and give our best' — Bubista, speaking at his pre-match press conference.

The manager refuses to see his team as mere victims. The Blue Sharks finished ahead of, and therefore eliminated, Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay, and have earned the right to dream bigger.

Against an Argentina who are enormous favourites and carry pressure of their own, Cape Verde have ultimately only one mission: to keep believing that another upset is possible. After all, nobody imagined them getting this far in the first place.