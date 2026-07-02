Friday's World Cup predictions and previews including Argentina vs. Cape Verde

By Matt Law | 03 Jul 2026 00:05 , Last updated: 03 Jul 2026 00:05

Today's World Cup 2026 predictions include Argentina's clash with Cape Verde, and a contest between Colombia and Ghana.

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire

AT&T Stadium in Arlington will play host to a last-32 clash at the 2026 World Cup on Friday, with Australia and Egypt locking horns for a spot in the round of 16.

Australia finished second in Group D to progress to the next stage of the tournament, while Egypt were runners-up to Belgium in Group G.

We say: Australia 1-2 Egypt

This is a tricky match to call, as both have had their issues during this summer's tournament. We are expecting it to be tight in terms of the scoreline, but Egypt should be able to navigate their way into the last-16 stage of the tournament.

> Click here to read our full preview for Australia vs. Egypt, including team news and possible lineups

© Iconsport / ICONSPORT

World Cup 2026 co-favourites Argentina face off against competition debutants Cape Verde at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami in Friday's round of 32 clash.

The Albiceleste were one of three teams in the group stage to stay unblemished, and they face the Blue Sharks, whose defensive resilience has already produced two clean sheets from three matches.

We say: Argentina 2-0 Cape Verde

Only France are ranked higher than Argentina in our World Cup betting guide ahead of the defending champions' meeting with Cape Verde.

While the Blue Sharks have frustrated two of their three opponents so far, the South American heavyweights possess one man: Messi, and one of the sport's greatest players is likely to be the difference-maker in Miami on Friday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Argentina vs. Cape Verde, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / YOALI MARTINEZ / ImagenShop

Colombia and Ghana will lock horns in the last-32 stage of the 2026 World Cup on Friday, with the winner set to face either Switzerland or Algeria in the round of 16.

Ghana qualified for the knockout round as one of the best third-placed finishers, while Colombia finished at the top of Group K ahead of one of the pre-tournament favourites Portugal.

We say: Colombia 1-0 Ghana

This should be a tight match. Ghana have the defensive quality to make this a very uncomfortable game for Colombia, but we are expecting the South American outfit to navigate their way into the last-16 stage of the tournament.

> Click here to read our full preview for Colombia vs. Ghana, including team news and possible lineups