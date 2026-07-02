Argentina vs Cape Verde: The biggest shock in World Cup history predicted after bold “100%” claim

By Oliver Thomas | 02 Jul 2026 18:00 , Last updated: 02 Jul 2026 18:50

Could Cape Verde really beat reigning World Cup champions Argentina?

The archipelagic country located in the central Atlantic Ocean off the coast of West Africa has a population of around 525,000 inhabitants and is the smallest nation to ever reach the World Cup knockout rounds.

Cape Verde have certainly been one of the surprise packages at this summer’s tournament, holding European champions Spain, two-time world champions Uruguay and Saudi Arabia to draws in the group stage.

Three points from three games was enough for the Blue Sharks to secure second place in Group H and qualify for the last 32, where they face South American giants Argentina in Miami on Friday.

Cape Verde sit 62 places below Argentina in the FIFA World Rankings and a victory for Pedro Leitao Brito’s side would represent arguably the biggest upset in World Cup history.

Even the most ardent Cape Verde fans may not believe that their team can realistically beat Argentina, but the country’s president has predicted a 1-0 triumph for the Blue Sharks.

President Neves predicts Argentina 0-1 Cape Verde

Argentina vs. Cape Verde World Cup 2026 Last-32 Match Preview ?? | "You're Saying There's A Chance?"

"I think Cape Verde can beat Argentina 1-0," President Jose Maria Neves told BBC News. "We are playing to win... when expectations are low regarding a team, and if that team has the urge to win, it is possible.

“A small nation like Cape Verde should make an effort to always do that - to permanently surprise people”.

Cape Verde's team has "100% faith, 100% hope, and it would completely sweat out its jersey. So, we have a 100% chance to win against Argentina,” he added.

"We went to this World Cup to write our own destiny, which is, facing champions. So, we are going to face Argentina and [Lionel] Messi with the same determination, same will, and with a desire to win and reach the next phase.”

Head coach Brito, nicknamed Bubista, has echoed the words of Cape Verde’s President and has insisted that “nothing is impossible” on the global stage.

"From the very beginning, we've said that one of the purposes we had was to show our country to the rest of the world," Bubista told reporters.

"To be able to play Argentina and Messi in a phase like this is excellent for our country, regardless of the match itself."

© Iconsport / Alamy

Meanwhile, midfielder Deroy Duarte - who plays his club football with Bulgarian outfit Ludogorets Razgrad - feels that he is "in a dream" and has also insisted that "anything is possible."

Stopping eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi is the biggest challenge for Cape Verde, with the legendary 39-year-old performing at the peak of his powers this summer.

Messi has already scored six goals in just two starts and one substitute outing for Argentina in North America, and has become the World Cup’s all-time record goalscorer with 19 goals.

Cape Verde’s Pico will “relish the challenge” against Messi

One Cape Verde player who will be tasked with stopping Messi is centre-back Roberto Lopes – also known as Pico – who was born in Ireland and has spent the last nine years of his club career with Shamrock Rovers.

The 34-year-old's mother, Judy Lopes, believes that her son will “relish the challenge of taking on Messi at the weekend”.

“He's always very composed, confident and performs very well under pressure," she told BBC Sport NI. "He just takes it all in the stride. He's very grounded, level-headed and he'll be well able to block out the noise that's around in this fixture.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

“Mission accomplished” for Cape Verde regardless of Argentina result

"People don't realise he's very experienced at this stage. He's played through two AFCONs [Africa Cup of Nations] and also spent 10 years with Shamrock Rovers and I don't think it'll faze him at all, and I think he'll relish the challenge and hopefully come out on top."

Asked if she thought she would ever be in this position, Pico’s mother replied: "Not at all. Not in a million years, it's like I'm watching it all happen from the outside.

"I don't actually believe I'm involved in it at all, it's that amazing. Just to think he's probably going up against one of the best players in the world at the moment.

"Also that he, Messi, will be studying Pico's form before Friday and analysing his strategy and seeing how he's going to beat the rock at the back!"

If Cape Verde’s fairytale World Cup journey were to come to an end on Friday, the country can still “leave the World Cup with our heads high and with a sense of mission accomplished,” according to President Neves.