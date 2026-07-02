England injury news vs. Mexico: Declan Rice's "terrible" pain explained as World Cup 2026 fears emerge before round of 32

By Lewis Nolan | 02 Jul 2026 23:33

Declan Rice suffered terrible pain playing for England against Congo DR but has insisted he will be fit to play against Mexico, Thomas Tuchel has revealed.

The Three Lions narrowly advanced into the round of 16 on Wednesday, winning 2-1 against Congo DR thanks to a brace from Harry Kane, who rescued the national team from a 1-0 deficit.

England were not at their best in a number of areas that day, including in midfield, with Declan Rice struggling to impact the game.

Boss Tuchel has since revealed that the Arsenal star was substituted late in the match because of injury, though he added that he should be available for the team's round of 16 clash against Mexico, telling reporters: "I asked [Rice] very late and he said 'I can do it for the team but I'm in terrible pain’.

"When Declan tells you that he's in terrible pain, then you know that he cannot take it anymore. He was grateful that we took him off.

"He just said, after the game, [his injury is] not an issue. He will recover. So there's no injury. He was just in pain. So I hope he's right. He said ‘it's enough time’. It's more nerve pain."

Wednesday's match was Rice's 65th of the season, and he has reportedly been dealing with lower back pain for much of the campaign.

© Iconsport / SUSA

How important is Declan Rice to Thomas Tuchel at the World Cup?

There are few midfielders in world football as athletically gifted as Rice, and his ability to recover defensively will be needed if England are to advance far this summer.

The Arsenal star is also a deadly set-piece threat, and that could be a huge advantage for the Three Lions in tight knockout games, especially as Tuchel's squad should have a a clear physical advantage during corners and free kicks.

While Rice is not an expert passer, it would be unfair to expect him to take up the responsibility for progression while also tasking him with covering such large distances without the ball.

If England are to end their 60-year drought and bring the World Cup back home, they will need Rice to get back to his best as soon as possible.

© Imago

Mexico vs. England: Can England advance to World Cup quarter-finals?

England will be seen as favourites against Mexico, who have failed to advance past the round of 16 in any of their past eight World Cups.

However, backed by a fervent home crowd at the Azteca in Mexico City, the tournament co-hosts will believe that have the tools necessary to hurt a vulnerable England team.

Tuchel's side must be ready for a physical battle, but if they fail to deal with the atmosphere and the climate, then the Three Lions face the real prospect of elimination.