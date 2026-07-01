England 2-1 Congo DR: Why Harry Kane is Thomas Tuchel's best hope at 2026 World Cup after goals complete round of 32 comeback

By Lewis Nolan | 01 Jul 2026 19:18 , Last updated: 01 Jul 2026 19:28

England staged a 2-1 comeback win against Congo DR at the 2026 World Cup on Wednesday, with Harry Kane the country's saviour.

Three Lions fans were faced with the real prospect of elimination when Congo DR took a seventh-minute lead in the round of 32, but Kane stepped up to the challenge and rescued Thomas Tuchel's side.

The striker scored twice in the closing quarter of the game, with his second goal an outstanding finish, but the 32-year-old's performance only covered the cracks.

Kane will need to produce more heroics if England continue to play as poorly, though they only thing that ultimately mattered on Wednesday was progression.

© Imago / GEPA pictures

England 2-1 Congo DR: Harry Kane the saviour in the round of 32

England started in the worst possible fashion, conceding in the seventh minute to a strike from Brian Cipenga.

Tuchel's men were bizarrely passive for large periods of the first half, and when they did press, the space behind the likes of Declan Rice was exploited.

The Three Lions did create chances in front of goal, but so did Congo DR, though Harry Kane managed to draw his side level late in the second half before he netted a winner four minutes from time.

Congo DR were the better team for the majority of the match, but when faced with the elite quality of Kane, it is understandable that they were unable to avoid elimination.

© Iconsport / Bildbyran

England 2-1 Congo DR: Harry Kane is Tuchel's best hope at the World Cup

Tuchel opted to take a defensive-oriented squad with him to North America, and that gamble almost backfired on him on Wednesday.

England had few answers once Congo took the lead, and they could have easily taken a 2-0 advantage into the break.

However, Kane demonstrated exactly why he should be seen in the same category as the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland, with the striker rescuing his national team once again.

Jude Bellingham is one of the only other English stars that can hold his head up high so far this tournament, but he struggled to impact the game against Congo, whereas Kane delivered.

© Iconsport / PA Images

England 2-1 Congo DR: Harry Kane overshadows disasterclass from Tuchel

Numerous England squads have been dragged down by the weight of expectation, with their 60-year drought the longest any international team has gone without winning a trophy.

Based on their display against Congo DR, the Three Lions must seriously improve if they are to have a chance of progressing from the round of 16 against tournament co-hosts Mexico.

Tuchel was brought in to take the country over the line in international competitions, something Gareth Southgate was unable to do despite reaching two European championship finals.

The head coach likely will not be able to rely on Kane's heroics throughout the remainder of the World Cup, so he must ensure that his squad are better prepared over the coming weeks.

© Iconsport / PA Images

England 2-1 Congo DR: What next at the World Cup?

Mexico await England in the round of 16 at the Azteca in Mexico City, and that is sure to create an intense atmosphere.

The Three Lions would then face either Norway or Brazil in the quarter-finals, though they cannot underestimate Mexico on July 6.