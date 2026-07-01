Sandro Tonali to Spurs: Lilywhites to 'go all in' for Newcastle United star after breakthrough in transfer market

Brighton & Hove Albion have successfully agreed a deal to sign Luka Vuskovic on a permanent transfer, Fabrizio Romano reports.
Spurs have been navigating a highly competitive summer transfer window as they look to reshape Roberto De Zerbi's first-team squad.
The North London club originally secured the long-term future of Croatian defender Vuskovic as a foundational investment.
The 19-year-old centre-back recently returned to the capital following an impressive loan spell in the Bundesliga with Hamburg, for whom he scored six goals in 28 Bundesliga appearances, the most by a defender in the German top flight.
Brighton 'agree' blockbuster deal for Spurs defender
Romano reports that Brighton will pay a fixed fee of £46m alongside a lucrative sell-on clause.
The payment structure means the overall financial package will comfortably surpass the £50m mark.
Personal terms are said to have been finalised between the Amex Stadium hierarchy and the teenage centre-back.
The Seagulls view the acquisition as a massive coup that significantly strengthens their defensive line ahead of the new campaign.
Tottenham 'pivot' towards Sandro Tonali after massive transfer windfall
Romano further states that the North London side sanctioning Vuskovic's record-breaking departure provides Spurs with immense financial leverage in the market.
The massive windfall will immediately fund a blockbuster approach for Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali.
Club officials are desperate to recruit an elite orchestrator to anchor their top-flight engine room.
Newcastle will fight fiercely to retain their key midfielder, but a substantial nine-figure bid could severely test their resolve for the former AC Milan star, who is in high demand.