Sandro Tonali to Spurs: Lilywhites to 'go all in' for Newcastle United star after breakthrough in transfer market

By Seye Omidiora | 01 Jul 2026 19:13

Brighton & Hove Albion have successfully agreed a deal to sign Luka Vuskovic on a permanent transfer, Fabrizio Romano reports.

Spurs have been navigating a highly competitive summer transfer window as they look to reshape Roberto De Zerbi's first-team squad.

The North London club originally secured the long-term future of Croatian defender Vuskovic as a foundational investment.

The 19-year-old centre-back recently returned to the capital following an impressive loan spell in the Bundesliga with Hamburg, for whom he scored six goals in 28 Bundesliga appearances, the most by a defender in the German top flight.

Brighton 'agree' blockbuster deal for Spurs defender

© Imago

Romano reports that Brighton will pay a fixed fee of £46m alongside a lucrative sell-on clause.

The payment structure means the overall financial package will comfortably surpass the £50m mark.

Personal terms are said to have been finalised between the Amex Stadium hierarchy and the teenage centre-back.

The Seagulls view the acquisition as a massive coup that significantly strengthens their defensive line ahead of the new campaign.

Tottenham 'pivot' towards Sandro Tonali after massive transfer windfall

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Romano further states that the North London side sanctioning Vuskovic's record-breaking departure provides Spurs with immense financial leverage in the market.

The massive windfall will immediately fund a blockbuster approach for Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali.

Club officials are desperate to recruit an elite orchestrator to anchor their top-flight engine room.

Newcastle will fight fiercely to retain their key midfielder, but a substantial nine-figure bid could severely test their resolve for the former AC Milan star, who is in high demand.