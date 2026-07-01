Man United transfer news: Red Devils, Everton 'show interest' in new free agent

By Darren Plant | 01 Jul 2026 15:52

Manchester United and Everton are reportedly contemplating whether to make a formal approach for goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

The 35-year-old enjoyed somewhat of a renaissance for Leeds United in 2025-26, making a total of 22 appearances in the Premier League.

Having established himself as first choice under Daniel Farke, the expectation was that the Wales international would sign a new contract at Elland Road.

Instead, the veteran stopper officially became a free agent on Wednesday, a development that will only increase interest in his signature.

According to Sky Sports News, Man United and Everton could now look to secure a deal.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Why could Man United, Everton move for Darlow?

Leeds have allegedly offered Darlow fresh terms and are seemingly waiting for an answer.

Nevertheless, the door remains open to Man United, who will likely part ways with Altay Bayindir at some point during the summer transfer window.

Should that happen, Michael Carrick is said to be showing preference to signing a domestic-based deputy for Senne Lammens in an effort to meet squad registration rules.

As far as Everton are concerned, the Toffees are looking for a potential understudy to Jordan Pickford.

At this point in time, it is unclear whether Darlow will show preference to moving to the biggest club possible or regular first-team football.

© Imago / IMAGO / News Images

Could Darlow turn down Man United?

When given the chance, few players turn down opportunities to join Man United, particularly now that they have returned to the Champions League.

However, Darlow is someone who has just 279 appearances first-team appearances to his name when he is just three months short of his 36th birthday.

As someone who kept five clean sheets in the Premier League last season, there is a strong argument that Darlow deserves a first-team role somewhere else.

Leeds may remain hopeful that Darlow decides to extend his time in Yorkshire, even though there is the threat of another new goalkeeper arriving at the club.