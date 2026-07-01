Ex-Man United captain Rio Ferdinand backs Red Devils to complete stunning signing after missing out on Mateus Fernandes

By Matt Law | 01 Jul 2026 09:14 , Last updated: 01 Jul 2026 09:16

Former Manchester United captain Rio Ferdinand has backed the Red Devils to complete the signing of Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni before the end of the summer transfer window.

The 20-time English champions have already come to an agreement with Atalanta BC over the signing of Brazilian midfielder Ederson, with the deal set to be completed after the 2026 World Cup.

Two more midfielders could move to Old Trafford this summer, but one of those will not be Mateus Fernandes, with the West Ham United midfielder now on the verge of joining Tottenham Hotspur.

Man United had been extremely keen on Fernandes but were ultimately not prepared to go to £85m for the Portugal international.

The Red Devils have also been linked with Tchouameni of late - it is understood that Real Madrid want to keep the France international, but the situation could change in the coming weeks.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Ferdinand backs Man United to sign Tchouameni

Ferdinand has backed his former club to complete a deal for the Real Madrid midfielder if the opportunity arrives in the near future.

"I’ve woke up to the news that Fernandes from West Ham could be going to Spurs, £80m, £80m, huge money, it’s thrown me," Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel.

"I think Manchester United and Arsenal have made it very clear, they have a stance in this window, they’re not going to overpay for people who they don’t feel they should.

‘You know what, I’m going to put my neck on the line, I think Man United are holding up their money, they’re holding the money back for one man and that’s Tchouameni.

"If he becomes available in this market, Man United are not going to miss, they can’t afford to miss that one. They may let another couple slip through the bag if the price isn’t right."

© Iconsport / Alterphotos

Real Madrid may allow Tchouameni to leave this summer

Tchouameni was once again a key player for Real Madrid last season, making 49 appearances in all competitions, scoring twice and registering two assists in the process.

The midfielder made the move to Los Blancos from Monaco in the summer of 2022, and he has represented the capital giants on 195 occasions, scoring seven goals and registering eight assists.

Tchouameni is currently playing a key role for France at the 2026 World Cup, with the Blues viewed by many to be the clear favourites for the trophy this summer.