Bournemouth transfer news: PSG 'accelerate' pursuit to sign Arsenal, Man United-linked forward

By Ben Sully | 30 Jun 2026 23:01

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly stepped up their pursuit of Bournemouth striker Eli Junior Kroupi.

The 20-year-old is attracting plenty of transfer interest after starring in Bournemouth's successful 2025-26 campaign.

Kroupi scored 13 goals in 33 Premier League appearances, firing the Cherries to a sixth-place finish and securing Europa League qualification.

However, Bournemouth face a battle to keep the forward's service for their first-ever European campaign.

It has previously been reported that Arsenal have made an enquiry over a potential move, while Manchester United have placed Kroupi on a five-man transfer shortlist.

© Imago / Naushad

PSG step up Kroupi pursuit

Chelsea and Manchester City have also been mentioned as potential suitors, but there is a possibility that his future could lie outside the Premier League.

That is because TEAMtalk are reporting that PSG are accelerating their efforts to prise Kroupi away from the Vitality Stadium.

Luis Enrique's side view the France Under-21 international as the ideal replacement for Goncalo Ramos, who has completed a move to Italian giants AC Milan.

PSG have made Kroupi their top centre-forward target after keeping a close eye on his progress at Bournemouth.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Bournemouth determined to keep PSG target

The Cherries are reluctant to lose Kroupi's services after just one season, viewing the youngster as a key part of their long-term plans.

They are keen to fend off any interest in a player who is under contract until the summer of 2030.

However, it may be difficult to retain Kroupi's services if the back-to-back Champions League winners come calling with an enticing offer.

If PSG do present a significant offer, Bournemouth would surely look to sign a suitable replacement before sanctioning a sale.