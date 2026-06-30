Algeria lineup vs. Switzerland: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 round of 32 game as Mohamed El Amine Amoura doubt emerges

By Lewis Nolan | 30 Jun 2026 23:11 , Last updated: 30 Jun 2026 23:15

Algeria will likely be without attacker Mohamed El Amine Amoura for their World Cup round of 32 clash against Switzerland on Friday morning.

The forward's injury is unspecified, and while some reports have suggested he could make a return to action in a few days, including him in the XI could be risky if he is not fully fit.

Though he may be an option from the bench, it would not be surprising to see Riyad Mahrez joined in attack by Ibrahim Maza, Fares Chaibi and Amine Gouiri.

The quartet will need adequate protection from midfield, so veteran Nabil Bentaleb is a near-certain inclusion in the XI, with the Lille star aiming to make his 64th appearance for the country.

Hicham Boudaoui could join Bentaleb in the middle of the pitch, and the duo would likely be asked to shield centre-backs Aissa Mandi and Ramy Bensebaini.

Rayan Ait-Nouri and Rafik Belghali are candidates to start as full-backs, while Luca Zidane may return to his position in goal.

Algeria possible starting lineup:

Zidane; Belghali, Mandi, Bensebaini, Ait-Nouri; Boudaoui, Bentaleb; Mahrez, Maza, Chaibi; Gouiri

> Click here to see how Switzerland could line up against Algeria