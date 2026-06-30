Preview: Switzerland vs Algeria - prediction, team news, lineups | 2026 World Cup

By Lewis Nolan | 30 Jun 2026 23:09

Switzerland will have to crush Algeria's dreams of reaching the World Cup's round of 16 for just the second time ever when they clash at BC Place Vancouver on Friday morning.

The Swiss topped Group B with seven points from a possible nine, whereas Algeria's four points meant their inferior goal difference of minus two saw them finish third in Group J.

Match preview

Switzerland deserve immense credit for finishing ahead of co-hosts Canada, who they beat 2-1 on June 24 and outclassed for large stretches, though their opponents did squander numerous chances in second-half stoppage time.

Devils Rouges ended the group stage having scored seven goals while conceding three, whereas they ended the 2022 group stage with four goals scored and three conceded.

Should boss Murat Yakin take the country to the round of 16, it would mark the fourth consecutive time that the Swiss have reached that stage of the competition.

The winner of Friday's knockout fixture will face either Colombia or Ghana, and while neither nation should be underestimated, the quarter-finals would be the first time that the Swiss or Algeria could possibly face a team in FIFA's top 10.

Switzerland are unbeaten in their last nine competitive matches, a period in which they emerged as victors six times, with their only defeat in their past 10 competitive outings a 3-2 loss to Euro 2024 champions Spain in the Nations League in November 2024.

Supporters will also take confidence from the fact their team have only conceded more than once in one of their 14 most recent games in all competitions.

Switzerland have consistently proven to be challenging opponents at major tournaments, and the experience of key stars may make them favourites, though be sure to stay up to date with our World Cup 2026 betting guide to make an informed decision with the bookmakers.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Algeria played out a bizarre 3-3 stalemate with Austria on June 28, with both teams knowing that a draw was enough to send them through to the knockouts.

Some observers drew comparison to the infamous 'disgrace of Gijon' clash at the 1982 World Cup, when Austria lost 1-0 to West Germany, a result that resulted in the elimination of Algeria from the competition because of goal difference.

This time around, the Desert Warriors have advanced into the knockouts of a World Cup for just the second time in their history, though the only time they reached the round of 16 came in 2014, when they were defeated 2-1 by eventual tournament winners Germany.

Manager Vladimir Petkovic has only experienced one defeat in one of his last seven fixtures - a 3-0 loss to Argentina on June 17 - and a triumph over the Swiss would be his fifth in eight matches.

Friday's meeting with Switzerland will be just their third ever clash with the UEFA side, with Algeria losing 2-1 in November 1983 and 2-0 in May 1986 in friendlies.

Switzerland World Cup form:

D

W

W

Switzerland form (all competitions):

D

W

D

D

W

W

Algeria World Cup form:

L

W

D

Algeria form (all competitions):

D

W

W

L

W

D

Team News

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire

Switzerland's only injury concern is Silvan Widmer, with the full-back not taking part in training on Sunday due to hip discomfort, though he has not been ruled out.

Perhaps Luca Jaquez will be rewarded for his performance against Canada and start at right-back, while Nico Elvedi and Manuel Akanji are set to retain their places as centre-backs.

Granit Xhaka is a certain inclusion in midfield, while Johan Manzambi's technical quality and combativeness could be useful in a role behind striker Breel Embolo.

Algeria attacker Mohamed El Amine Amoura is a serious doubt due to an unspecified injury, and while he has a chance of returning in the next few days, he is in a race against time to be fit.

If he is not ready to feature from the start, expect to see a frontline consisting of Riyad Mahrez, Ibrahim Maza, Fares Chaibi and Amine Gouiri on Friday.

Midfielder Nabil Bentaleb will hope to earn his 64th cap, and he could be asked to protect central defenders Aissa Mandi and Ramy Bensebaini.

Switzerland possible starting lineup:

Kobel; Jaquez, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Freuler, Xhaka; Sow, Manzambi, Vargas; Embolo

Algeria possible starting lineup:

Zidane; Belghali, Mandi, Bensebaini, Ait-Nouri; Boudaoui, Bentaleb; Mahrez, Maza, Chaibi; Gouiri

We say: Switzerland 2-1 Algeria

With two of round of 32 clashes having already been decided on penalties and another three having been decided by one goal, it would not be surprising if Friday's match was closely fought.

Switzerland will have to be patient against Algeria, but they do have considerably more experience on the global stage, and perhaps stars like Xhaka will help steer the Swiss over the line and into the round of 16.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.