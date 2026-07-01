Switzerland vs. Algeria: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup fixture

By Matthew Cooper | 01 Jul 2026 12:35

Switzerland and Algeria will clash in the Round of 32 on Friday in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The two nations are competing for a spot in the Round of 16, where they will meet either Colombia or Ghana.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Switzerland vs. Algeria kick off?

The World Cup match will kick off at 4am UK time on Friday.

Where is Switzerland vs. Algeria being played?

The World Cup fixture between Switzerland and Algeria will take place at BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

The stadium is the home venue for CFL outfit BC Lions and MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps.

How to watch Switzerland vs. Algeria in the UK

TV channels

The World Cup contest will be available on BBC One.

All 104 matches at this summer's competition are on free-to-air TV for UK viewers, either on ITV or the BBC.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via BBC iPlayer, which is available on a number of devices, including desktops, laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights

Highlights of the match will be available on BBC iPlayer and ITVX, as well as their respective social media pages and YouTube channels.

TikTok will also have highlights of every match after they struck a historic deal with FIFA.

What is at stake for Switzerland and Algeria?

Switzerland topped Group B after beating Bosnia and Canada and drawing with Qatar.

Murat Yakin's side are looking to reach the Round of 16 for the fourth consecutive time and they will take heart from the fact they have never lost to Friday's opponents.

Algeria, meanwhile, were one of the best third-placed teams after they beat Jordan, drew with Austria and lost to Argentina.

Vladimir Petkovic's side have only reached the Round of 16 once back in 2014 and they will be looking to repeat that feat this year.

> Our full preview of Switzerland vs. Algeria can be viewed here