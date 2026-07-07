Switzerland 0-0 Colombia (4-3 on penalties): Sides cancel each other out but Swiss goalkeeper seals quarter-final spot

By Alexis Pereira | 08 Jul 2026 00:14 , Last updated: 08 Jul 2026 00:15

In a contest of similar approaches and very few defensive concessions, Switzerland and Colombia produced one of the most evenly matched last-16 ties of the World Cup. At BC Place in Vancouver, neither side managed to impose themselves over 120 minutes. Aggressive marking, compact defensive organisation and excessive caution in transition gave the respective attacks almost no room to breathe.

After a goalless stalemate in normal time and extra time, the tie went to penalties. And as often happens in games of this nature, a goalkeeper stole the night. Gregor Kobel saved Cucho Hernandez's effort, benefited from Davinson Sanchez missing another and guided Switzerland to a 4-3 shootout victory.

The win keeps alive a historic campaign for the European side, who return to the quarter-finals of a World Cup for the first time in over seven decades. For Colombia, the feeling will be one of regret at a lack of daring in a match where both teams spent too long trying not to lose.

Switzerland vs Colombia: How the match unfolded

The first half was defined by caution in possession and a battle for control through the centre of the pitch. With similar profiles, the two sides effectively cancelled each other out on the BC Place surface — one pushing the tempo for a spell, the other then attempting to take the initiative in turn.

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Balance prevailed in an opening period that was tactically disciplined, reasonably well played and almost entirely devoid of clear chances. The two occasions that genuinely threatened were a fierce effort from Gustavo Puerta — saved by Kobel — and a driven cross-shot from Fabian Rieds — tipped away by Camilo Vargas.

That equilibrium held in the second half, though the match became progressively less fluent and more laboured. Slowness in circulation, technical errors, a choppy tempo and more perspiration than inspiration: goalless and extra time beckoning.

In the additional period, fatigue set in for both sides, the game opened up marginally and chances began to appear — though nothing sufficient to change the scoreline.

Switzerland vs Colombia: The penalty shootout saves a tie that disappointed on the technical front

If the 120 minutes left something to be desired, the shootout delivered the drama that had been absent throughout the evening. The spot-kick contest turned out to be the most memorable moment of a tie that had promised considerably more than it produced.

Kobel emerged when his side needed him most. The Swiss goalkeeper saved Cucho Hernandez's penalty and carried the confidence of his team-mates all the way to qualification. Davinson Sanchez also missed for Colombia, while Manuel Akanji was the only Swiss player to fail to convert.

In truth, the picture had been more promising earlier. The first half had suggested a match of reasonable technical quality, with two organised sides pressing intelligently and circulating the ball with some care. After the break, however, the quality deteriorated.

We're going to extra time in Vancouver! ⏱️#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 7, 2026

Technical errors accumulated, ball circulation slowed and fouls interrupted the rhythm of the game with increasing frequency. Switzerland and Colombia were, not coincidentally, involved in the second-most foul-laden match of this World Cup with 43 infractions — behind only Haiti versus Scotland, which produced 44.

Switzerland want to keep writing history and now face Argentina

Qualification marks a significant milestone for the Swiss side. The last time Switzerland reached the World Cup quarter-finals was in 1954 — the same year they hosted the tournament. In the seven decades since, they have accumulated early exits without ever managing to break through that barrier again.

The opportunity to write a new chapter now comes against the reigning world champions. Their next opponents are Argentina, who earlier needed a considerable effort to turn around a 2-0 deficit and beat Egypt 3-2 in a tie that went to the very final moments.

In theory, the Albiceleste arrive as favourites through individual talent, big-game experience and the form of Lionel Messi. Even so, Switzerland have shown across this tournament that they know how to compete at the highest level.

Defensive organisation, tactical discipline and the capacity to absorb pressure remain the Swiss side's principal qualities. If they can replicate their solidity without the ball against Colombia and find a little more creativity in attack, the European side will have the arguments to turn the inevitable weight of favouritism against their opponents once again.