Colombia are a team to be 'admired' and could be outsiders for World Cup glory this summer

By Matt Law | 06 Jul 2026 19:21 , Last updated: 06 Jul 2026 19:23

Ahead of Colombia's quarter-final against Switzerland at the 2026 World Cup, Sports Mole's Football Editor Matt Law discusses the South American team.

Matt Law, Football Editor: "A high-energy team that defends well"

Switzerland vs. Colombia World Cup 2026 Match Preview

Colombia are a team to like a lot - there is a lot to admire from what has been seen of them. Their defensive record is really good and it is a settled team.

The only injury for this game is Jhon Cordoba, the centre-forward who has picked up a hamstring problem.

Luis Suarez had injury problems and came off the bench early against Ghana, but will come straight back into the attack.

The back four of Sanchez, Lucumi, Munoz, and Mojica looks set. The midfield three is interesting - Arias' performances have been very impressive.

That level of performance was not seen during his time at Molineux, but he has been outstanding. He is a dynamic midfielder who can play in multiple positions and would be perfect for the Premier League.

He scored against Ghana last time out and was terrific. Lerma is well known to Premier League fans. Luis Diaz is an undeniable talent. James Rodriguez is another key figure.

This is not a difficult Colombia side to predict, which can work both for and against them. Switzerland are not going to be particularly shocked by how Colombia line up.

Going into the next round against Argentina, you would naturally make Argentina the favourites. But Colombia are a high-energy team that defends well and has real quality in the final third.

Luis Suarez had an excellent season at Sporting Lisbon. James Rodriguez is playing very well. There are different ways Colombia can hurt you, which Switzerland will need to be wary of.

Against Portugal it was a draw, which was still a good result, and Colombia caused them a lot of problems in that game.

Would it completely shock you if they went out here? No, because football has funny ways of surprising you. Colombia would be the strong favourites for this game.