Transfer news and rumours today: West Ham agree eye-catching deal for Portuguese midfielder

By Matt Law | 06 Jul 2026 17:47 , Last updated: 06 Jul 2026 17:48

West Ham United have reportedly come to an agreement with Famalicao for Gustavo Sa, with the 21-year-old set to make the move to the Championship outfit.

There has been a host of speculation surrounding Sa's future this summer, with a number of clubs believed to be interested in the midfielder.

According to Record, West Ham have reached an agreement with Famalicao over a £17.3m deal for the midfielder, which will represent the biggest sale in the Portuguese club's history.

Sa had a spell at Porto during his youth career before making the switch to Famalicao, and he has made 120 appearances for the Portuguese outfit, scoring 12 times.

The midfielder has represented Portugal at Under-21s level and will be hoping that his form with West Ham could help him secure a spot in the senior team.

© Imago / Maximilian Koch

Bournemouth 'learn asking price' for Gabriel

Meanwhile, Bournemouth have reportedly learned how much would be required to sign Lecce defender Tiago Gabriel during this summer's transfer window.

The Cherries have been strongly linked with the 21-year-old of late, allegedly viewing him as a leading defensive target ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

According to Glorioso 1904, Lecce have told Bournemouth that an offer of £17.3m would be required to stand a chance of signing him this summer.

The report claims that Benfica and Juventus are also showing an interest in Gabriel, who has scored twice in 41 appearances for Lecce in all competitions.

Gabriel's contract with his Italian club is due to expire next summer, but there is an option on both sides to activate a two-year extension.

© Imago

Hull, Ipswich 'competing' for Lazio defender

Elsewhere, Hull City and Ipswich Town are reportedly competing for the signature of Lazio defender Luca Pellegrini during this summer's transfer window.

Pellegrini has scored twice and registered seven assists in 90 appearances for Lazio in all competitions, while the 27-year-old has been capped at senior level by Italy.

There is currently speculation surrounding his future at Lazio, though, having fallen out of favour at the Italian club in the latter stages of last season.

According to LazioNews.eu, newly-promoted Premier League clubs Hull and Ipswich are competing for the left-back's signature.

The report claims that Espanyol and Deportivo La Coruna are also keen.

Pellegrini's contract with Lazio is due to expire next summer.