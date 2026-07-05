Wolves transfer news: West Ham United 'interested' in 18-year-old who started two World Cup matches

By Darren Plant | 05 Jul 2026 10:12

Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United allegedly hold an interest in signing Uzbekistan international Bekhruz Karimov.

The two relegated Premier League clubs are preparing for a Championship campaign where both are expected to challenge for an immediate return to the top flight.

While Wolves have already added Kieran Trippier and Raul Jimenez to their squad, West Ham have funds to spend that have been generated from the sale of Mateus Fernandes to Tottenham Hotspur.

Signing domestic-based players with experience of the top two tiers of English football are likely to be signed by both across the coming months.

However, according to Narzulla Saydullayev, Wolves and the Hammers are also targeting a player who has just featured at the World Cup.

© Imago

Who is Bekhruz Karimov?

Despite being just 18 years of age, the right-back has already earned four caps for Uzbekistan, two of which came at the ongoing tournament.

Karimov completed the 90 minutes against Colombia and Portugal as a wing-back, before sitting out the final fixture versus DR Congo.

The teenager has already scored three goals in 25 appearances for Surkhon Termez, who currently sit in 12th place in the Uzbekistan top-flight table.

There are currently just under 18 months remaining on Karimov's contract, his current club likely to be aware that he will have many new admirers having played on the global stage.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Do Wolves, West Ham need a player like Karimov?

Two years ago, Wolves signed a player with a similar profile to Karimov in Pedro Lima, who has allegedly been earmarked to be understudy to Trippier in 2026-27. Therefore, it is debatable whether they need another player for that position.

West Ham currently have Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Kyle Walker-Peters as their options at right-back, yet it would come as a surprise if one of those players did not leave the London Stadium.

Much may depend on how the Championship giants would like to develop Karimov, who ideally needs his senior football to continue.

Nevertheless, there is clearly hope that he can progress into an important player at club level and for his country.