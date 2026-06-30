Wolves transfer news: Austria World Cup heroics leave Sasa Kalajdzic with dilemma over future?

By Darren Plant | 30 Jun 2026 10:54

Austria star Sasa Kalajdzic may reportedly decide to remain at Wolverhampton Wanderers for the 2026-27 campaign.

The 28-year-old has found himself in the spotlight in recent days, scoring a dramatic 96th-minute goal to earn Austria a 3-3 draw with Algeria to keep his country in the World Cup.

Spain await Austria in their last-32 tie on Thursday night, Kalajdzic again likely to be named on the substitutes' bench.

However, away from the international stage, Kalajdzic has decisions to make over his future, with the forward playing a key role in helping LASK Linz win the league and cup double last season.

Kalajdzic has already acknowledged that he is 'looking forward' to the conversations that will be held over the coming weeks.

© Iconsport / ICONSPORT

Could Kalajdzic stay with Wolves after World Cup?

According to Sky Sport Deutschland journalist Philipp Hinze, there is the possibility of Kalajdzic remaining with Wolves.

Despite links with Schalke 04, Hinze says that Kalajdzic is yet to receive any proposal which comes close to matching the terms that he is currently on at Molineux.

That is despite receiving a wage deduction as a result of Wolves' relegation from the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Hinze suggests that Wolves would only expect to receive offers in the "low single-digit million range" if bids do materialise during the summer transfer window.

Therefore, it is seemingly not beyond the realms of possibility that Kalajdzic could be considered for a role in Cesar Peixoto's new-look Wolves squad for their Championship promotion bid.

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire

Should Kalajdzic stay at Wolves?

Whenever Kalajdzic has spent time at Wolves, he has been plagued by serious issues with his knee. He also suffered one on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt.

The fact that he was able to rack up 27 appearances for LASK Linz in 2025-26, after just 16 outings for Wolves since 2022, suggests that he is far more suited to football in his homeland or Germany.

Aside from Wolves, that is where he has spent the rest of his career, and there has been indications that he and his family are more settled in that part of Europe than in England.

Despite claims made about potentially receiving lower wages away from Wolves, Kalajdzic may be prepared to take the reduction in order to continue his career elsewhere.