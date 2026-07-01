Transfer news and rumours today: West Ham make approach for World Cup attacker, Burnley receive £20.7m offer for defender

By Matt Law | 01 Jul 2026 10:12 , Last updated: 01 Jul 2026 10:14

West Ham United have reportedly made an approach to sign Leicester City attacker Abdul Fatawu during this summer's transfer window.

The 22-year-old has helped Ghana reach the knockout round of the 2026 World Cup, featuring in all three of his country's matches at this summer's competition.

There is currently speculation surrounding his future at club level, and according to Football Insider, West Ham are keen on his signature ahead of the 2026-27 season.

The report claims that the Hammers have made an approach for Fatawu, who is set to leave Leicester following their relegation to League One.

Sunderland and Everton are also thought to be keen on the attacker, with Leicester potentially receiving as much as £20m for him this summer.

Fatawu has scored 16 goals and registered 23 assists in 100 appearances for the Foxes since making the move from Sporting Lisbon in the summer of 2024.

© Imago

Leipzig make 'substantial bid' for Burnley defender Esteve

Elsewhere, RB Leipzig have reportedly made a substantial offer for Burnley defender Maxime Esteve.

The 24-year-old is set to leave Burnley this summer following the club's relegation from the Premier League, and there has been a host of speculation surrounding his future.

However, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Leipzig are at the head of the queue, with the German outfit making an offer of £20.7m for the Frenchman.

Leipzig allegedly view Esteve as the ideal replacement for Castello Lukeba, who could leave the Bundesliga club in a major transfer before the end of the window.

Esteve initially represented Burnley on loan from Montpellier during the 2023-24 campaign before completing a permanent transfer to the Clarets in the summer of 2024.

The centre-back has featured on 100 occasions for his current side in all competitions, including 34 Premier League appearances during the 2025-26 season.

© Imago / Middle East Images

Hull, West Ham, Wolves 'competing' for Musaba

Meanwhile, Hull City, West Ham and Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly all battling to sign Fenerbahce's Anthony Musaba this summer.

The 25-year-old has experience of English football, having represented Sheffield Wednesday between 2023 and 2025, scoring 12 times in 80 appearances for the club, in addition to contributing 11 assists.

Musaba then played for Samsunspor for half a season ahead of a move to Fenerbahce in January 2026, signing a four-and-a-half-year contract with the Turkish giants.

The attacker managed two goals and six assists in 23 appearances for Fenerbahce in the second half of last season, but he could again be on the move this summer.

According to SoccerNews, Hull, West Ham and Wolves are all competing to bring the left-sided forward back to English football for the 2026-27 campaign.

Musaba could potentially be available for around £6m this summer.