Tottenham transfer news: How Spurs could line up with 'guaranteed’ Mateus Fernandes as Man United beaten to West Ham star

By Lewis Nolan | 30 Jun 2026 18:18

Tottenham Hotspur have won the race to sign Mateus Fernandes for £85m, with Manchester United unwilling to match the offer, the latest report has claimed.

Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi managed to save the club from Premier League relegation last season, and he will be determined to help the team avoid another campaign in which they battle against the drop.

The Italian has already enjoyed a strong summer window, bringing defenders Andrew Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke to London.

Tottenham have consistently been linked with midfield reinforcements too, with West Ham United's Mateus Fernandes said to be of interest.

David Ornstein has claimed in The Athletic that Spurs have agreed a deal worth a guaranteed £85m with West Ham for Fernandes, with Man United unwilling to part with such a significant sum.

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Mateus Fernandes to Spurs: How will Roberto De Zerbi use midfielder?

Fernandes is a rounded midfield talent, capable of contributing at both ends of the pitch, so perhaps his best use would be in a double pivot.

When De Zerbi was last in the Premier League with Brighton & Hove Albion, he deployed Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo together in midfield frequently, and the duo formed arguably the best partnership in the division.

MATEUS FERNANDES 2025-26 PREMIER LEAGUE STATES Age: 21 Matches: 36 Starts: 35 Goals: 3 Assists: 4 Tackles per Game: 2.9 Accurate Passes per Game: 37.9% Duels Won Percentage: 55%

The Spurs boss could start Fernandes in Mac Allister's role given he is adept in advanced areas, though that would still leave Tottenham needing someone capable of operating in deeper zones.

Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali has often been linked with a move to Spurs, and his athleticism and physicality would prove to be complementary skillsets next to Fernandes.

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Tottenham to challenge for the Champions League?

The number one priority for Spurs next term must be to secure European football, but if they manage to completely transform their midfield, they may be in a position to challenge for the top flight's Champions League spots.

De Zerbi's possession-based system relies on consistent progression from deep, and while Tonali is rudimentary on the ball, the likes of Fernandes, Van Hecke and Senesi are strong when asked to play out from the back.

Tonali's ability to screen the defence would then help Spurs pen opponents in, and that would allow attackers to spend more time in the final third.

More additions may be needed, but with so much uncertainty regarding Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and even Manchester United, there is scope for Tottenham to finish in the top five next term.