England vs. Congo DR preview: The dilemma facing the Leopards before their date with history

By Axel Clody | 01 Jul 2026 10:30

DR Congo have never been closer to pulling off a monumental upset. Having qualified for the last 32 of the 2026 World Cup following their decisive victory over Uzbekistan, the Leopards will now take on England with the ambition of extending their adventure. But before this historic encounter, one debate is dividing Congolese supporters: should Cedric Bakambu still start?

At 35, the striker, whose contract at Real Betis expired on Tuesday, is almost certainly playing in his first and last World Cup. Yet after three matches, 'Bakagoal' is still searching for his opening goal of the tournament.

The tide appears to be turning

Bakambu's record since the start of the tournament has been mixed.

Against Portugal (1-1), he delivered an encouraging display despite a lack of end product. Highly active with 24 touches, he struck the post and posed a constant threat to the Portuguese defence.

However, his performances against Colombia (15 touches) and Uzbekistan (10 touches) left far greater frustration. Rarely found by his teammates, less influential in general play and seldom dangerous in front of goal, the former Villarreal forward is enduring a difficult spell.

Meanwhile, Fiston Mayele has been making his case. Introduced as a substitute for Bakambu against Uzbekistan, the striker produced an excellent cameo, capped by a goal that played a significant part in sending the Leopards into the knockout stage.

Since then, a growing number of supporters have called for him to start against the Three Lions.

© Imago / YOALI MARTINEZ / ImagenShop

A respected figure — but an increasingly debated one

The Bakambu question, with 73 caps and 21 goals to his name, extends well beyond pure footballing merit.

When he chose to represent DR Congo in 2015, the forward was welcomed as a major coup. After a period of adjustment, he delivered on expectations by scoring important goals for the Leopards. Over the years, his influence grew beyond the pitch.

Deeply committed to the national team project, he played an active role in convincing several dual nationals to join DR Congo and became one of the natural leaders of the dressing room.

That commitment still earns him the support of his teammates, who are well aware of everything he has contributed to Congolese football.

Over time, however, his relationship with a section of supporters has become more complicated. Caught between recognition for his career and impatience with his current output, Bakambu now finds himself in a bittersweet position with the public.

Should Desabre change his attack?

© Iconsport / Trask Smith/Cal Sport Media

The manager has several options at his disposal.

Yoane Wissa appears untouchable after an outstanding World Cup, highlighted by the first goal in DR Congo's history at the competition and his brace against Uzbekistan. The question is who will partner him.

Mayele offers a genuine focal point, with his back-to-goal play and ability to occupy centre-backs proving invaluable. Simon Banza represents another credible alternative, bringing power and clinical finishing.

Bakambu, on the other hand, retains one significant advantage: his experience on the biggest stages. He is yet to score at this World Cup but dreams of finally opening his account, while also edging closer to Dieumerci Mbokani's all-time record of 22 goals for the Leopards.

Desabre's decision could therefore be as much symbolic as it is tactical. Should he rely on a historic figure, or reward the momentum that Mayele has generated? With just hours to go before the most important match in recent Congolese football history, the dilemma could not be greater.