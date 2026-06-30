England vs. Congo DR: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for World Cup 2026 round of 32 game

By Lewis Nolan | 01 Jul 2026 00:15

England will continue their quest to win World Cup 2026 on Wednesday, when they take on Congo DR in the round of 32.

Having finished first in Group L with seven points from nine, Thomas Tuchel's side come into their first knockout game against Congo DR, who finished third in Group K with four points.

Here, Sports Mole provides all you need to know about how to watch England take on Congo DR at the World Cup.

What time does England vs. Congo DR kick off?

This match kicks off at 5pm on Wednesday, July 1 for viewers in the UK.

Where is England vs. Congo DR being played?

England will travel to Atlanta Stadium - also known as Mercedes-Benz Stadium - in Georgia.

The venue normally has a capacity of 71,000, and up to 75,000 for special occasions, but it has been reduced to 42,500 for the World Cup.

How to watch England vs. Congo DR in the UK

TV channels

Fans in the UK can catch the action live on the BBC One TV channel.

Online streaming

Alternatively, the game can be streamed live via BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport Online service.

Highlights

Goals should be posted by the BBCMOTD X (formerly Twitter) account as they go in, and highlights will be available on BBC iPlayer shortly after full time.

Highlights will also be uploaded to the BBC Football YouTube channel later in the day, while the official FIFA World Cup TikTok account will be posting highlights from every match at this summer's tournament.

What is at stake for England and Congo DR?

Since the 1998 edition of the World Cup, England have only once failed to reach the round of 16, so failure to win on Wednesday would be seen as a national embarrassment.

Congo DR are competing at just their second ever World Cup, and they had previously never advanced out of the group stage, meaning the 2026 edition is already one for the history books.

Having held Portugal to a 1-1 stalemate earlier in the competition, Guerriers de l'Equateur should not be treated lightly by the Three Lions, who have encountered difficulties against deep defences.

Tuchel will be expected to win given the disparity between his squad and Congo DR's, and England will be favourites to advance into the round of 16 against either Mexico or Ecuador.

>>Click here to check out Sports Mole's preview for England vs. Congo DR